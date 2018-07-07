Robin Wright 'Led All of This Charge' to Save House of Cards, Says Costar Patricia Clarkson

Kevin Spacey was initially meant to return for the sixth season of House of Cards, but when multiple accusations of sexual misconduct came out against the actor, Netflix suspended the drama indefinitely before ultimately firing Spacey.

According to Patricia Clarkson, who debuted as Deputy Undersecretary of Commerce for International Trade Jane Davis in season 5, it was Robin Wright who came to the show’s rescue.

“It was truly the great Robin Wright rallying,” Clarkson said while promoting her HBO’s Sharp Objects on CBS’ The Talk. “We have beautiful showrunners, Frank [Pugliese] and Melissa [James Gibson], and they killed themselves to rethink the whole show. It’s only eight episodes.”

Robin Wright

Season 5 ended with Frank Underwood (Spacey) stepping down from the White House as wife and Vice President Claire Underwood (Wright) assumed the presidency. The sixth and final season of House of Cards was rethought and now Claire will be the main focus.

“Robin led all of this charge so that people would save their livelihoods because when the show goes away some people don’t get paid,” Clarkson added. “I think it’s gonna be a stunning, stunning new season.”

Actor Anthony Rapp was the first to come forward against Spacey in October, claiming the Usual Suspects star, then 26, sexually harassed him when Rapp was 14. Spacey apologized to Rapp but said he had no memory of the incident.

Since then, multiple other individuals have come forward.

The streaming service has also dumped the film Gore, that Spacey had starred in and directed.

After its hiatus, House of Cards season 6 restarted production earlier this year. Netflix has yet to announce a premiere date but has released brief teasers and photos of Wright back to work.

The Blade Runner 2049 actress is now joined by Greg Kinnear, Diane Lane, Michael Kelly, Jayne Atkinson, Constance Zimmer, Derek Cecil, Campbell Scott, Boris McGiver, and Cody Fern.

House of Cards season 6 will be released on Netflix this fall.