Robin Wright believes in second chances.

In an interview with Net-A-Porter published Friday, the actress spoke about her former House of Cards costar Kevin Spacey, 59, deserving a comeback in his career following his sexual misconduct allegations. “I don’t know how to comment on that, I really don’t,” she said.

“I believe every human being has the ability to reform. Has the ability to reform,” said Wright, 52.

“In that sense, second chances, or whatever you are going to call it — absolutely, I believe in that,” she continued. “It’s called growth.”

Wright also revealed she does feel sorry for Spacey.

“I feel sorry for anybody whose life is in the public arena,” Wright told the outlet. “It’s a nightmare, can you imagine? We do a job, we share [a performance] with viewers. Why does our private life have to be public? I hate that part of this industry.”

“I believe everyone’s personal life should be personal. Positive, negative, neutral, whatever— I don’t believe it should be anybody’s business. But I’m not talking about this [#MeToo] movement,” Wright explained.

“I’m talking about media. The exposure. It’s an awful feeling,” Wright added.

While Wright may feel for her on-screen husband, the two haven’t kept in touch since his exit.

“He’ll reach out when he’s ready, I’m sure. I think that’s the way it should go,” Wright explained to the outlet.

Wright, who recently married Clement Giraudet, previously opened up about Spacey’s alleged sexual misconduct in July.

“Was there any kind of red flag, or anything that would have made you think this was possible?” Today’s Savannah Guthrie asked Wright.

“Kevin and I knew each other between action and cut, and in between setups where we would giggle,” Wright responded.

“I didn’t really— I didn’t know the man. I knew the incredible craftsman that he is,” Wright added.

In October 2017, actor Anthony Rapp alleged Spacey made inappropriate sexual advances toward him when Rapp was only 14 years old.

Spacey addressed the allegations and came out as gay.

“I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey said on Twitter. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been 30 years go. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology.”

Several others have since come forward accusing the actor. This month, the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office received a new sexual assault case, involving Spacey, from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department. It remains under review.