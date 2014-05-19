Robin Thicke, Alabama and Justin Moore to Perform The Voice Finale

Thicke – along with Alabama, Justin Moore, Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and OneRepublic – will take The Voice stage Tuesday night

From Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Robin Thicke is working hard to get Paula Patton back.

The singer, 37, will be performing his new song “Get Her Back” at The Voice finale Tuesday night, PEOPLE confirms exclusively.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

While picking up a prize at the Billboard Music Awards over the weekend, Thicke thanked “my wife for her love and support and for putting up with me all these years” before seemingly dedicating his new track to Patton, whom he separated from in February after nine years of marriage.

“I never should have raised my voice or made you feel so small,” he sang. “I should have kissed you longer, I should have held you stronger. I’ll wait for forever for you to love me again.”

We’re waiting along with Thicke – hopefully not “for forever” – to see if Patton’s ready to give him a second chance, but for now the “Blurred Lines” singer will at least be in good company on stage.

Country legends Alabama and 2014 Academy of Country Music’s New Artist of the Year Justin Moore will also be taking the stage along with previously announced performers Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Tim McGraw and OneRepublic.

The Voice finale will air live on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

Gwen Stefani Confirms She ll Join The Voice