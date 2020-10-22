Robin Roberts Visits Gulf Coast After Back-to-Back Hurricanes: 'Moving to See Such Resilience'

"This was a good reminder that unity and love are essential to getting through hard times," says the Good Morning America co-anchor

Robin Roberts is showing her support for a place close to her heart.

After communities were hit hard by Hurricane Laura and Hurricane Delta just weeks apart this year, the Good Morning America co-anchor, who grew up in the Mississippi Gulf Coast, visited the area to help bring awareness to those still reeling from the natural disasters.

"We made the trip to Lake Charles to shine a light on a region that was hit by not one, but two, hurricanes," Roberts, 59, tells PEOPLE. "The devastation from hurricanes Laura and Delta was shocking to see and yet the spirit of the gulf is still there. It was moving to see such resilience and love especially during this painful time."

Hurricane Laura made landfall on Aug. 26 and killed more than two dozen people. Just months later, Delta hit Louisiana as a Category 2 storm on Oct. 9, making it the fourth to hit the state this year.

Image zoom Jade Anderson/ABC

"We wanted to let the people of Lake Charles and its surrounding communities know that they are not forgotten," says Roberts. "It's our responsibility as journalists to tell these important stories."

While reporting from the ravaged neighborhoods, Roberts, along with Sheriff Tony Mancuso, walked through seemingly endless destruction as the storm left homes roofless and windows shattered.