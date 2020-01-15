Robin Roberts Says Partner Amber Laign Is Grateful for 'Outpouring of Support' After Dad's Death

Image zoom Andrew Toth/FilmMagic

Robin Roberts‘ longtime partner Amber Laign is grieving the death of her father.

Speaking to Closer Weekly at the premiere of Lifetime’s Stolen By My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story this week, the Good Morning America anchor gave an update on Laign, who lost her dad earlier this month.

“She’s still with her family out on the West Coast. I was glad that I was with her when she got the call,” said Roberts, 59. “Nobody wants to join that club of losing a parent, [but] she’s handling it as well as she can and is so grateful for the outpouring of support.”

“There’s no timetable for grief, [so] I’m giving her the time that she needs and she’s so sweet,” she continued. “She sent me a nice little text before I got here. She had planned on being here on the red carpet with me, but she’s where she should be.”

Roberts shared the news of Laign’s father’s death with her followers on Jan. 5.

“Have sad news to share with you. Sweet Amber’s beloved father has passed away,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the father-daughter duo. “I took this picture of the two of them during our most recent visit. We had a wonderful dinner and it was beautiful to witness their love for one another. He called her his crown jewel. Humbling asking for your prayers during this most difficult time.”

A few days later, Roberts flew out to Clayton, California for the memorial service, writing on Instagram that she was making an “early exit” from GMA to “be with sweet Amber” for the remainder of the week.

“She’s doing well and once again thanks you for all your prayers and well wishes following her father’s passing,” Roberts said. “As my dear momma said you can’t put a limit on gratitude…bless you all!!”

“See you back on GMA Monday morn and as momma also said…good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise,” she added. “#WednesdayWisdom.”