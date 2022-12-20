ABC Digs Into 2022's Biggest Stories from Taylor Swift's Ticketmaster Snafu to 'Don't Worry Darling' Drama

Anchor Robin Roberts will discuss Bennifer, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, Brittney Griner, Volodymyr Zelensky, and more in ABC News's The Year 2022 special, airing Dec. 26

Published on December 20, 2022 08:00 AM

It was the year that you couldn't get Taylor Swift tickets, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally said "I do" and Abbott Elementary took the Emmys by storm.

And now, Robin Roberts will be looking back on those memorable stories from 2022, plus countless others, in ABC News's upcoming special The Year 2022, premiering Monday, Dec. 26.

"From history-making, to history-shaking, to history-changing, to high emotion, high stakes, high drama, the year 2022 was..." says a voiceover in the clip before the interviewees respond with words like "mindblowing" and "insane."

With help from her fellow ABC News anchors and correspondents, including George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan, David Muir, Juju Chang, Ginger Zee, Linsey Davis, James Longman and Janai Norman, Roberts will dive into all the stories that will never be forgotten.

NEWS - ‘’The Year: 2022,” hosted by Robin Roberts airs Monday, December 26, 2022 on ABC. (ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua) ROBIN ROBERTS
Robin Roberts. Lorenzo Bevilaqua/ABC

Everything from Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars, Brittney Griner being captured and released from Russia, and Elon Musk buying Twitter will be covered on the two-hour primetime special.

"You will remember where you were when the Oscars slap went down," says one contributor in the clip, as another adds, "The slap heard 'round the world."

<a href="https://people.com/tag/will-smith/" data-inlink="true">will smith</a>
Chris Rock and Will Smith. Robyn Beck/getty

The special will also discuss Swift's incredibly loyal and fervent fan base, who overwhelmed Ticketmaster in November, leading to many lawsuits and some Swifties taking their complaints against the ticket company all the way to D.C.

"Go Taylor Swift, and screw Ticketmaster," jokes one interviewee in the preview video.

Other pop culture moments will also be at the forefront, including the persistent drama around the Don't Worry Darling stars Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, and Florence Pugh, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce, and the rise of Abbott Elementary.

Adam Levine's affair accusations, the way Tom Cruise and his Top Gun sequel, Maverick roared into theaters, and Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's 10-month-long relationship will also be discussed as part of the year's biggest moments.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/taylor-swift/" data-inlink="true">Taylor Swift</a> performs onstage during opening night of her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona
Kevin Winter/Getty

Additionally, Roberts and her guests will cover the war in Ukraine — and how Time's Person of the Year, Volodymyr Zelensky, inspired millions — as well as Adnan Syed being freed from jail after a judge vacated his murder conviction.

Roberts will also go deep into the country's obsession with pickleball and Wordle, two new hobbies that fascinated Americans all year.

"There were so many moments that stood out to me this year it's hard to pick just one," Roberts, 62, says in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE. "We experienced so many highs and lows - but even in our darkest times we saw grit and resilience, and found joy and laughter - through many of 2022's most difficult times."

"What stood out to me personally: Traveling to Ukraine and sitting down with First Lady Olena Zelenska. I witnessed the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people," she continues. "I'm also happy that we're highlighting and honoring teachers who continue to work and inspire our nation's youth often under difficult circumstances."

"There are so many amazing moments of history to watch and people to remember in this special, and, together, we'll reflect on the incredible mark those moments and people made in our lives, I hope you'll join me December 26th," she adds.

The Year 2022 airs Sunday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

