Robin Roberts Tests Positive for COVID-19, Reveals 'Mild' Symptoms: 'I'm Doing Well'

Good Morning America co-anchors Robin Roberts and Amy Robach both announced they contracted the virus this week

Robin Roberts is hoping for a quick recovery after testing positive for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the longtime Good Morning America host, 61, explained her recent absence from the morning show, announcing that she has contracted the virus but is doing well.

"Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA," she tweeted. "Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I'm doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can. #ThankfulThursday 🙏🏾 #HappyFridayEve❤️"

Roberts is the latest GMA anchor to test positive for COVID. Hours earlier, her co-anchor Amy Robach revealed in an Instagram post that she had tested positive for the highly contagious omicron variant, but was already feeling better.

"Appreciate all the ❤️," Robach, 48, captioned a photo of her smiling under a blanket with two thumbs up. "I'm quickly on the mend because I'm fully vaccinated and boosted!"

"It was crazy though - I had exhaustion and lower back pain last weekend - not putting two and two together that those were early omicron symptoms… Just thought I was pushing myself too hard with my training runs!!" she continued. "It's now day 6 since symptoms started, so hopefully getting stronger every day."

Robach, who is a lifelong runner and has completed multiple half and full marathons, said she "was even able to jog a few slow miles in the snow" while nearing the end of her illness.

"No one else was crazy enough to run in that ❄️ so had the path to myself!" she noted. "Hunkering down now and wishing everyone a safe and beautiful weekend 💙💙"

Roberts and Robach's positive tests come amid the rising cases of coronavirus sweeping the country, due mostly in part to the highly contagious omicron variant.

New York, where Good Morning America films, has been particularly hard hit in recent weeks, reporting 35,654 new cases of the virus on Thursday, according to the New York Times COVID data tracker.

The virus also impacted other morning shows as Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie both tested positive for COVID earlier this month and have since recovered.