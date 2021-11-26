“As you can see Sweet Amber enjoyed our Thanksgiving feast,” the Good Morning America anchor captioned a photo of Amber Laign snoozing with the couple’s dog

Robin Roberts Snaps Secret Pic of Partner Amber Laign Asleep: 'I'm Gonna Get It When She Wakes'

Robin Roberts may have some explaining to do after taking a clandestine photo of her partner Amber Laign sleeping off a big meal on Thursday.

"As you can see Sweet Amber enjoyed our Thanksgiving feast," the Good Morning America anchor, who celebrated her 61st birthday earlier this week, wrote in an Instagram caption to accompany the incriminating — yet adorable — image of Laign cuddled up with the couple's dog, Lil Man Lukas.

The pooch, a Tibetan spaniel mix, was "knocked out too" Roberts said, adding, "I'm gonna get it when she wakes up & see[s] this, but it's worth it!"

Roberts and Laign, 47, have been dating since 2005 when they were set up on a blind date over drinks and dinner. They kept their romance private until 2013, when Roberts came out in a Facebook post.

Laign, a massage therapist and founder of Plant Juice Oils, wrote lovingly of Roberts in a 2020 post to mark the couple's 15 years of romance.

"You have the kindest heart and most beautiful soul than anyone I know," Laign said. "You have shown me time and time again to stay humble and to always treat others with the utmost respect as you never know what one might be going through."

During the pandemic, as Roberts broadcast GMA from their home in Connecticut, she said the couple "spent more time together this past year than in the previous 15 years combined" and as a result, "We've never been stronger."