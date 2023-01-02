Robin Roberts Says She Plans on Getting Married to Longtime Partner Amber Laign in 2023

The Good Morning America anchor is making plans to wed girlfriend Amber Laign in the coming year, she said on Monday

By
Published on January 2, 2023 01:33 PM
Amber Laign (L) and Robin Roberts attend 11th Annual GLSEN Respect awards at Gotham Hall on May 19, 2014 in New York City
Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty

Robin Roberts is planning to marry in 2023!

In a conversation about setting intentions for the new year, the Good Morning America host, 62, told motivational speaker and author Gabby Bernstein on Monday that she wants to wed her longtime partner, Amber Laign.

"I'm hesitating because I haven't said it out loud yet … I'm saying 'yes' to marriage," Roberts said. "We're getting married this year."

She continued, "It was something we had talked about but we had put it off, she became ill but … it is saying yes to that, and that next chapter."

Roberts, who has been with Laign since 2005, first shared that her partner had been battling breast cancer early last year.

"My sweet Amber wanted me to tell you something that she's been facing. At the end of last year, Amber was diagnosed with breast cancer," the anchor revealed in a video posted to Twitter. "She had surgery last month and this morning will begin chemotherapy. Thankfully, the prognosis is good."

By July, the couple were thrilled to share the news that Laign had completed her radiation treatments.

"Sweet Amber," Robins captioned the clip. "Completing radiation, a very important phase of her treatment! We both thank you for all your well wishes and prayers."

She continued, "Proud of her and all fellow Thrivers for your grit and grace during a challenging time. This is indeed my #mondaymotivation 🙏🏾."

Amber Laign and Robin Roberts are seen on November 10, 2014 in New York City
Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images

The veteran broadcaster keenly felt her partner's illness, having been diagnosed with breast cancer herself in 2007.

In April, Roberts opened up on The Ellen DeGeneres Show about Laign's breast cancer diagnosis.

"I haven't talked about it much, but with you, I will," Roberts told host Ellen DeGeneres, as her voice wavered. "She's doing well, which is great."

Roberts has also battled myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), a rare blood and bone-marrow disease that required a bone marrow transplant in 2012. But her own health difficulties didn't prepare Roberts for seeing Laign go through treatment.

"I went through it twice, barely shed a tear," she shared. "I'm a puddle every time I think about what Amber is going through. But she is being so courageous and is handling it extremely well."

