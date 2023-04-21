Robin Roberts Says 'We Can't Be Numb' to Aftermath of Deadly Mississippi Tornado (Exclusive)

The Good Morning America anchor will be reconnecting with the devastated community of Rolling Fork, Mississippi, on live TV next week

By
Published on April 21, 2023 12:00 PM
robin roberts
Robin Roberts. Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images

Robin Roberts is heading to Rolling Fork, Mississippi, next week to cover the aftermath of last month's tragic storms.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, tells PEOPLE exclusively that she is approaching her coverage with empathy — similar to when Hurricane Katrina hit her home state back in 2005.

Recalling the destruction that was caused by the Category 5 storm — including the severe damage done to her alma mater, Pass Christian High School — Roberts details the emotions she felt while covering Katrina.

"I broke down on the air and I thought I was gonna lose my job. It was just the opposite. They said, 'Thank you for being vulnerable,' " Roberts says. "Authenticity and vulnerability, that's a strength and not a weakness, especially for journalists, to be real. I knew already before that, and since Katrina, I've been more empathetic."

Now, ahead of her journey to Rolling Fork, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal Roberts and GMA's "Mississippi Strong" multiphase coverage of the community's efforts, where the newscaster will cover the recent tragedy on the ground in hopes that it will encourage viewers to offer a helping hand.

ROLLING FORK, USA - MARCH 31: Residents are cleaning up after the devastating tornadoes while US President Joe Biden along with First Lady Jill Biden visits in Rolling Fork, MS, United States on March 31, 2023. (Photo by Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty

On April 26, Roberts will be co-anchoring live throughout GMA in the area, where a March 24 tornado killed 13 residents and destroyed over 300 structures, according to the Associated Press's latest numbers. The anchor will be on the ground as part of the three-phase initiative — where the community looks to clean up, rebuild and reopen the city.

Some residents took shelter in their vehicles during the storm, others saw their entire homes leveled, and a select few survived by simply trusting their immediate reactions by sheltering in the nearest available location.

"We can't become numb," Roberts explains. "There are real people behind our numbness. And I just believe in the good. I believe people want to do good, and they just want to be shown how they can do it and how the resources they can give can be best put to use."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the storm, Roberts hopped on air to speak with a group of locals impacted by the natural disaster — including Tracy Harden, the owner of Chuck's Dairy Bar — who rushed her staff into a walk-in cooler moments before her business was quickly turned to rubble. Roberts plans to reconnect with Harden during her visit to Rolling Fork next week.

"I'm just looking forward to hugging her," Roberts says. "I told her that I can't wait. That's what we do down South. That's how we roll. But [being on the ground is] really to see firsthand with my own eyes. To be able to truly convey to the audience where we are now almost a month later."

"I call it the 3 Rs," she continues. "Right now, they're still removing debris. And then they rebuild. And then they reopen. We want to be with them at every phase."

Adds Roberts: "That's Mississippi. We're resilient. We're like any other state: we have our issues. But in the end, we come together. And that's what I've seen in Rolling Fork and other parts of the state — is we rally around one another. We put aside all differences and just help out where the need is wanted."

Robin Roberts
ABC

Roberts explains that GMA's hallmark is to "follow up and follow through," and while she doesn't want to rush to travel to Rolling Fork while the community is still in shock, she also wants her viewers to see their "ongoing journey" of rebuilding for themselves.

"I just want people to not forget, and to see our coverage and go, 'Oh, that's right. I remember. These women hid in a freezer.' So I want them to jog their memory about how they felt the morning after when they saw this," she tells PEOPLE. "And I would like our viewers to know that they can help, and just to show them how they can help."

"I know that Rolling Fork isn't the only community that's been devastated," Roberts adds. "But it's a good example for people ... if they're not able to help in Rolling Fork, it can remind them, 'Oh yes, in my own backyard, X, Y and Z are needed, I want to do something.' I want it to cause a reaction that leads to action."

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7 a.m. ET on ABC.

Related Articles
John Fetterman Rollout 5/1
Gisele Barreto Fetterman Shares the Simple Words That Pushed Her Husband John to Finally Seek Help (Exclusive)
Seeking Brother Husband
'Seeking Brother Husband' : A Sales Clerk Has Many Questions as Kenya Shops for 1 Husband's Bedding with Another
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 02: Marin Hinkle and Rachel Brosnahan attend "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" FYC Screening at Steiner Studios on June 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images,)
'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' 's Marin Hinkle Jokes About TV Daughter Rachel Brosnahan Asking Her for Bagel Money
Gina Rodriguez attends the 2022 ABC Disney Upfront
Gina Rodriguez Opens Up About Birth of Baby Charlie — and Reveals Significance of His Name (Exclusive)
Star Trek: Picard Season 3
'Star Trek: TNG' Cast Says 'Cynical' Gene Roddenberry Would Have Been 'Thrilled' with 'Picard' Series
Barbara Corcoran
Barbara Corcoran Reveals Her Pick for Celebrity Guest on 'Shark Tank' and What Deal She Regrets Letting Go
3 Dead After Strong and 'Erratic' Tornado Tears Through Small Oklahoma Towns, Damages College Campus
3 Dead After 'Erratic' Tornado Hits Oklahoma and Causes 'Significant' Damage to College Campus
LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT -- "Did You Believe in Miracles?" Episode 23020 -- Pictured: (l-r) Ryan Buggle as Noah Porter Benson, Mariska Hargitay as Captain Olivia Benson
'SVU' Actor Ryan Buggle on Learning to Have 'Heart' from Mariska Hargitay and Gaming on Set with Ice-T
Vinny Tortorella and Angelina Pivarnick attend the Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 Premiere on February 07, 2023 in Fort Lee, New Jersey.
'Jersey Shore' : Angelina's Boyfriend Vinny Is Planning to Propose — and She Has No Idea! (Exclusive)
Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner Is Seeing Timothée Chalamet 'Every Week' but Wants a Relationship 'Without Any Pressure'
Matt and Caryn's engagement from TLC's Little People Big World
'Little People, Big World' 's Matt Roloff Is Engaged to Caryn Chandler: 'She Said Yes!'
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)
Love is Blind. (L to R) Marshall Glaze, Irina Solomonov, Nick Lachey, Micah Lussier, Vanessa Lachey, Paul Peden, Tiffany Pennywell, Brett Brown, Chelsea Griffin, Kwame Appiah, Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi at Sunset Bronson Studios for the Love is Blind season 4 reunion. Cr. Adam Rose/Netflix © 2023
'Love Is Blind' : 5 Behind-the-Scenes Secrets from Show Creator Chris Coelen (Exclusive)
Minka Kelly Rollout 5/1
How Minka Kelly Reconnected with Her Aerosmith Guitarist Dad: 'I'm Still Working on Making Peace with Him'
Melissa Barrera visits Despierta America to promote Scream VI ; Benjamin Millepied at the L.A. Dance Project 10th Anniversary Gala ; Natalie Portman attends the Miss Dior Millefiori Garden Pop-Up Opening
Melissa Barrera Says Benjamin Millepied, Natalie Portman 'Took Her In' While Filming 'Carmen' (Exclusive)
Aurélie Dutertre
Skier Rescued After 3 Days Trapped Inside Snowbound Hut: 'I Thought I Would Die'