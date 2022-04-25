"It was kind of like a scene out of Moonstruck: 'Snap out of it; Robin, what are you thinking? It's not about you. This man is going to impact countless lives,'" Robin Roberts said

Robin Roberts Says She Almost Passed on Interviewing Barack Obama Over Fears She'd Be 'Outed'

Robin Roberts nearly turned down one of the biggest opportunities of her career.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Monday, the 61-year-old Good Morning America anchor reflected on her 2012 interview with then-President Barack Obama on marriage equality. But Roberts said that very moment almost didn't happen over fears she would be outed as gay.

At the time, Roberts got a call to visit the White House and learned "there was a possibility that then-President Barack Obama would change his stance on marriage equality."

"I had not been public yet about being gay," she continued. "And I was afraid that I might be outed, that people might wonder, 'Why is she the one interviewing the president when he's making this change in his stance?'"

Fortunately for Roberts, she quickly realized she couldn't pass on the opportunity.

"It was kind of like a scene out of Moonstruck: 'Snap out of it; Robin, what are you thinking? It's not about you. This man is going to impact countless lives,'" she said. "And it was at that moment that I said, 'I'm gonna stop letting fear keep me from the things that I want to do."

Roberts is now "so grateful" to have been able to interview Obama, 60, about such an important issue. "Shortly thereafter is when on Instagram, or on social media, I talked about [my partner] Amber [Laign]. And all that fear I had of being a Christian, that people would look at me differently — I was embraced," she recalled.

"Again, [if] we just stop and think about how many times we let fear keep us on the sidelines and I'm so, so very glad that that's no longer the case," she added. "I am not gonna get everything that I want in life, and I'm not going to accomplish everything, but by golly, fear is not going to be the reason why I'm not."

While Roberts' colleagues and loved ones had been aware of her sexual orientation, she didn't publicly come out as a lesbian until December 2013.

"I am grateful for my entire family, my long time girlfriend, Amber, and friends as we prepare to celebrate a glorious new year together," she said in a reflective end-of-year Facebook post, per CNN.

Roberts has been dating Laign, who is currently battling breast cancer, for almost 17 years.

"I haven't talked about it much but with you, I will," Roberts told host Ellen DeGeneres of Laign's cancer battle. "She's doing well, which is great."