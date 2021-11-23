Robin Roberts Marks 61st Birthday with Heartfelt Tributes and Special Performance from Jimmie Allen

Robin Roberts' Good Morning America colleague and friend Michael Strahan shared a sweet tribute to her on Instagram

Robin Roberts is feeling all the love on her 61st birthday.

Newly-crowned DWTS winner Iman Shumpert was also present for the occasion, holding a giant card and bouquet of flowers. Roberts additionally received dozens of cupcakes.

But the birthday celebrations didn't stop there. On Instagram, Roberts' GMA colleague and friend Michael Strahan shared a sweet tribute to her.

"Happy Birthday to my friend and partner @robinrobertsgma," Strahan, 50, wrote. "The smiles, laughs and love sitting next to you everyday are enough to wake up for! Have the best birthday ever! Love."

Roberts also shared messages from her coworkers and pals on Instagram Stories.

GMA's Gio Benitez wished Roberts the "happiest of birthdays" while ABC News Correspondent Erielle Reshef told Roberts to "have a great day."

ABC News' Ginger Zee also wrote, "So sorry I was not in studio to hug you on your birthday," along with a red heart emoji.

On her Instagram Story, Roberts thanked everyone for "the warm birthday wishes" and posted a throwback video of herself dancing with former DWTS pro Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

"@dancingabc after party often falls on my birthday like this milestone one a few years ago," Roberts wrote alongside the clip. "Dancing into a new decade with Maks. Happy birthday to all my fellow #Sags."

Roberts' broadcasting career has exceeded more than 30 years. In addition to GMA, she anchored for ESPN and ABC News.

And earlier this year, Roberts brought her talents to guest-host episodes of Jeopardy!.

Also this year, Roberts celebrated the ninth anniversary of her life-saving bone marrow transplant procedure in September. "Everybody's got something," she wrote on Instagram. "And I'm hopeful to be a reminder that this too shall pass."