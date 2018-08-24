Robin Leach, Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous Host, Dies at 76

Robin Leach, the host of the hit ’80s show Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, has died.

Leach died Thursday night after suffering a stroke, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Leach worked as a celebrity columnist. His death comes less than a week before his 77th birthday.

The veteran journalist had been hospitalized since Nov. 21 after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

“Sad to report the death of famed celeb reporter, friend and colleague #RobinLeach @ 1:50 a.m. in #LasVegas. He would have been 77 Wednesday. He suffered a second stroke Monday. He in hospice care. He’d been hospitalized since Nov. 21, after suffering a stroke in Cabo San Lucas,” announced columnist John Katsilometes on Twitter.

Leach’s family released a statement through Katsilometes, expressing their gratitude for those who supported him throughout his health battle.

“Despite the past 10 months, what a beautiful life he had. Our Dad, Grandpa, Brother, Uncle and friend Robin Leach passed away peacefully last night at 1:50 a.m.,” said the family. “Everyone’s support and love over the past, almost one year, has been incredible and we are so grateful. Memorial arrangements to follow. With love, Steven, Gregg and Rick Leach.”

The London-born Leach made a name for himself as a celebrity and lifestyle reporter. He has written for several notable publications including the Daily Mail, New York Daily News and The Star.

He also wrote for PEOPLE in the late 1970s, contributing his byline on cover stories and feature articles.

Additionally, Leach helped launch celebrity-focused reality television with the 1984 premiere of Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous, which he co-created. The series, which ran until 1995, gave viewers an inside look at celebrity homes.

The show provided him with his signature catchphrase, “Champagne wishes and caviar dreams.”

He also hosted Lifestyles spinoff Fame, Fortune and Romance and The Surreal Life: Fame Games on VH1.

Most recently, Leach was writing for the Las Vegas Review-Journal as a celebrity and lifestyle columnist.

“I look at it as a challenge. It’s another [opportunity] to make something out of thin air. I’ll work as many hours as necessary. I’ve never shied away from hard work,” Leach told The Hollywood Reporter in 2016. “When there is an opportunity to do better at what you’ve been doing with new tools at your disposal, that becomes really exciting.”