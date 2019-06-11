Robin Givens Says Ex Howard Stern Was a 'Magnificent Lover': 'Like Unbelievable'

Robin Givens is getting candid about her past relationships.

“Howard Stern was a magnificent lover. For real. Like unbelievable,” Givens, 54, told Andy Cohen on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. Her comment was in response to a fan’s question about whether Stern’s infamous comments about his “small penis” are true or simply jokes.

Givens was taken off guard, saying, “I’m not remembering anything right now,” with a laugh.

“We dated for a while,” she said, and while she didn’t answer the penis question directly, she did tell Cohen, “It was all good. It was all really good.”

Stern, 65, has previously said that his comments about his nether regions make for “great radio.”

“I think I might as well be upfront about it,” he told Rolling Stone back in 1994 when asked about his “penis obsession.”

“No guy will ever admit to having a small penis. I just went on the record,” he continued. “I might be one of the smallest guys in the world … Who the f—’s going to admit to something like that? And that’s great radio. Because it’s someone being honest about their fears and emotions.”

But Stern wasn’t the only star brought up on the talk show. Cohen, 51, also asked Givens about whether she dated Brad Pitt after her divorce from Mike Tyson, who alleged in his memoir that he caught the pair pulling up into their driveway.

“Pulling up in the driveway — yes, that part’s true,” Givens said, adding that she had also heard Tyson claimed to have caught them in bed together.

“I was told that he said he caught us in bed, which never happened,” she said. “Never, ever, ever, happened.”

Brad Pitt, Robin Givens Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

The conversation wasn’t all joking around, though. Givens spent a more serious moment remembering her Riverdale costar Luke Perry, who died after suffering a stroke in March.

“You know, I just remember him, he was holding like, the lighting for me, you know? Trying to help me make a flight, and just sitting — and you know, we’d walk the streets and he’d hold my arm, and just genuinely the kindest man ever,” Givens said.

Cohen chimed in, saying Perry had an “open heart.”

“Yeah,” Givens agreed. “I love him so much.”