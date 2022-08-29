Robert LuPone, 'Sopranos' Actor and Patti LuPone's Brother, Dead from Pancreatic Cancer at 76

Robert LuPone, an actor known for his work on The Sopranos, has died. He was 76.

MCC Theater, which LuPone co-founded, confirmed his death from pancreatic cancer via Instagram.

"It is with heavy hearts that we announce that MCC founding Co-Artistic Director, Bob LuPone, passed away Saturday, Aug 27 after a three year battle with pancreatic cancer," the theater company shared.

In a letter shared by MCC Theater, LuPone's co-founders Bernard Telsey and Will Cantler remembered the late star.

"While the company was ostensibly formed to create new work for the American stage, it was always Bob's fierce need for engagement with the art, the artists, and the audience that animated and inspired us," they wrote in part.

"Bob was a force, an advocate, complex in the richest ways, overflowing with a youthful enthusiasm, and deeply wise as he looked in to our souls," the pair added. "He was our best friend."

LuPone, who is the brother of Broadway legend Patti LuPone, played Tony Soprano's neighbor and family doctor Dr. Bruce Cusamano on The Sopranos.

The late actor, who also appeared on Sex and the City and Guiding Light, was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on All My Children.

LuPone, a Juilliard graduate, also received a Tony nomination for his performance as Zach in A Chorus Line. The show won the Tony for best musical as well as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1976.

Under his leadership, MCC Theater produced shows including Frozen, School Girls and the Pulitzer Prize-winning Wit.

LuPone was the director of the MFA drama program at the New School for Drama from 2005 to 2011 and served as the president of the board of directors of A.R.T./New York.

LuPone is survived by his wife Virginia, his son Orlando, sister Patti and brother William.