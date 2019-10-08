Robert Irwin Wants Idris Elbra to DJ Sister Bindi’s Wedding: 'You Need the Wow Factor'

Bindi Irwin has been busy planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Chandler Powell, and her little brother Robert has big plans for her big day, too.

“I’ve been giving a lot of input but none of it has been taken onboard,” Robert, 15, jokes to PEOPLE. “I have so many ideas. Idris Elba, I love him! He should DJ at their wedding.”

(The Golden Globe-wining actor, of course, moonlights at the turntable. He even performed at Coachella last April.)

Robert adds: “I wanted choppers involved, like repelling out of choppers, SWAT team style. That would be a cool entrance. Or a floating stage. You need the wow factor.”

While Bindi, 21, and Chandler, 22, are grateful for all the input, don’t expect them to start hiring helicopter pilots just yet.

“All of Robert’s ideas are very expensive and grand,” says Bindi of her upcoming ‘I do’s’ at Australia Zoo next year.

The bride to be’s fiancé popped the question back in July after six years of dating.

“It’s extraordinary how it’s our family and everyone coming together and we’re so grateful for so much love and support for everyone,” she says. “I think it will be nice to have a few animals walk down the aisle with us to make up for the fact that there won’t be helicopters. We might carry some koalas down the aisle.”

For her walk down the aisle, Bindi’s brother Robert will stand in for their late father Steve Irwin.

“There is no one more like Dad in the world than Robert,” she says. It’s going to be a really special day.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.