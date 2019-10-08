Robert Irwin Wants Idris Elbra to DJ Sister Bindi’s Wedding: 'You Need the Wow Factor'

“I wanted choppers involved, like repelling out of choppers, SWAT team style. That would be a cool entrance," he adds

By Emily Strohm
October 08, 2019 01:57 PM

Bindi Irwin has been busy planning her upcoming wedding to fiancé Chandler Powell, and her little brother Robert has big plans for her big day, too.

“I’ve been giving a lot of input but none of it has been taken onboard,” Robert, 15, jokes to PEOPLE. “I have so many ideas. Idris Elba, I love him! He should DJ at their wedding.”

(The Golden Globe-wining actor, of course, moonlights at the turntable. He even performed at Coachella last April.)

Robert adds: “I wanted choppers involved, like repelling out of choppers, SWAT team style. That would be a cool entrance. Or a floating stage. You need the wow factor.”

From left: Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin and Robert Irwin (inset: Idris Elba)
Russell Shakespeare. Inset: Mike Marsland/WireImage

While Bindi, 21, and Chandler, 22, are grateful for all the input, don’t expect them to start hiring helicopter pilots just yet.

“All of Robert’s ideas are very expensive and grand,” says Bindi of her upcoming ‘I do’s’ at Australia Zoo next year.

The bride to be’s fiancé popped the question back in July after six years of dating.

Robert Irwin Photography

“It’s extraordinary how it’s our family and everyone coming together and we’re so grateful for so much love and support for everyone,” she says. “I think it will be nice to have a few animals walk down the aisle with us to make up for the fact that there won’t be helicopters. We might carry some koalas down the aisle.”

For her walk down the aisle, Bindi’s brother Robert will stand in for their late father Steve Irwin.

“There is no one more like Dad in the world than Robert,” she says. It’s going to be a really special day.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs Saturdays at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.