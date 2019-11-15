Robert Irwin Says He's 'So Stoked' to Walk Big Sister Bindi Down the Aisle at Her Wedding

Image zoom Robert Irwin, Bindi Irwin Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Wedding bells are in the air for Bindi Irwin — and her little brother Robert Irwin might be even more excited than she is!

The 15-year-old conservationist — who recently graduated high school early to focus on his work at the Australia Zoo — tells PEOPLE at the Time 100 Next event Thursday night that it was an honor to be asked by his big sister to walk her down the aisle on her upcoming wedding day.

“Oh, I was just so so stoked,” Robert says of the moment Bindi, 21, asked him. “I was so excited and really honored for her to ask me to walk her down the aisle.”

“I think its going to be such a wonderful day, such a great celebration,” he continues. “Chandler is absolutely perfect. I can’t fault him, he’s awesome.”

Bindi previously told Entertainment Tonight that “it’ll be really important that Robert walks me down the aisle.”

“I’m always so grateful that Robert is there, and he has been such a big part of my life and he’s always stepped up and been the one to give me a hug when I need it and encourage me forward in life,” she told the outlet. “So he will definitely be the one to walk me down the aisle when the time comes, and I think that will make it really special.”

But while Robert finds Bindi’s fiancé Chandler Powell “perfect,” he jokes that he’s been putting the Florida wakeboarder “to the test” with tasks at the zoo where the Irwin family lives and works.

RELATED: Bindi Irwin Will Honor Late Dad Steve Irwin at Her Wedding with Special Candle Lighting Ceremony

“I’ve got him in there feeding crocodiles and doing all this crazy stuff and he’s just willing to do just about anything and he’s such an awesome guy,” Robert adds. “So I’m happy for them both, and I think they’re an amazing team.”

Robert has already been involved in Bindi and Chandler’s love story in one special way — he took the photos of their engagement.

He’s also been there from step one of Bindi’s wedding planning — he previously said that he’d like to nominate Idris Elba to deejay at the wedding — and tells PEOPLE that as the plans take shape, things are looking “interesting.”

“Bindi is actually trying to get all of us involved in wedding planning,” he says. “We’re trying to say,’ it’s your wedding, you do what you want to do,’ but yeah she’s definitely getting us all involved and she’s got some really exiting ideas.”

Robert adds that Bindi wants the wedding to be “a fun celebration,” but still “sort of simple,” and that “friends and family from all over the place” will be invited.

Image zoom Chandler Powell, Bindi Irwin Chandler Powell/Instagram

RELATED: Terri Irwin is ‘Really Proud’ Kids Bindi & Robert are Continuing Late Husband Steve Irwin’s Work

“So I think it’s going to be really nice,” he says.

And what would an Irwin get together be without some wild critters?

“It’s at the zoo, so it’s a wedding with animals,” Robert says.

Amidst the planning, one important detail is front of mind for Bindi: how she will honor her late dad, Steve Irwin at the ceremony.

The Animal Planet star previously told PEOPLE the wedding will feature “little bits of Dad that will make it feel like he’s there with us.”

“We’ll have candle lighting ceremony,” she said last month. “So we’ll be able to all get up as a little family and light a candle in his honor and share a few words on what an amazing dad he was and still is.”

RELATED VIDEO: Terri Irwin Stopped Worrying About Son Robert Wrestling Crocs ‘Once He Outweighed Me’

Steve died in 2006 at age 44 when he was attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia while working on the documentary series Ocean’s Deadliest.

In August, Bindi wrote a sweet message to her dad shared on Instagram, writing about how proud Steve would be of his son.

“Dad, You would be so incredibly proud of Robert,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the Irwin family, as well as a snap from her engagement photoshoot with both Powell and Robert. “He has been such an amazing support during this beautiful new life chapter.”

“I know you’d be beaming with pride when the time comes that he walks me down the aisle,” Bindi wrote, before bittersweetly adding, “I wish you could be here for these moments, but I know that your spirit lives on in us ❤️”