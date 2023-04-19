Robert Irwin Reflects on 'Early Memories' with Late Father Steve in Tribute to 'My Dad's Ute'

"The ute still comes on road trips to this day," the conservationist wrote alongside throwback photos of his father's pickup truck 

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 10:50 AM
Robert Irwin Posts Sweet Tribute to Late Dad Steve Irwin and His Old Car: ‘My Dad’s Ute… It’s a Special Car’
Photo: Robert Irwin Instagram

Robert Irwin is remembering the good times he and dad Steve Irwin spent together in a cherished family car.

The 19-year-old conservationist posted a loving tribute tribute to his dad's old "ute" on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a few throwback photos of his father, who died in 2006.

In the first photo, a young Robert sits on his dad's lap and pretends to drive the old pick up truck. The second photo is a re-creation of the first and shows an older Robert driving the car. Robert stands proudly in front of the "ute" in the third pic holding a sign with a big red "P," indicating he received his provisional driver's license in Australia.

"My dad's ute… it's a special car," Robert wrote. "From early memories when Dad would park and let me pretend to drive, to more recently when I took my drivers test in it (and somehow managed not to stall it 😂)."

Robert shared more memories with the pickup truck. "I remember my first solo drive in this car after I got my license - it was to the hospital to meet my niece [Grace Warrior] for the first time, right after she was born," he wrote. "And now, the ute still comes on road trips to this day…"

Robert is continuing to follow in his late dad Steve's footsteps — and hoping to make him proud along the way.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the conservationist and photographer opened up about his late father's legacy and what parts continue to inspire his life today.

"I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," he said. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."

Robert Irwin/Instagram .https://www.instagram.com/p/CiFGKUjLurQ/ Bindi and Robert Irwin Pay Tribute to 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin 16 Years After His Death
Robert Irwin/Instagram

Robert also spoke about Steve's purposefulness when he took risks and how his dad chased after the things in life that were more important to him.

"I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest," he shared.

Robert now works alongside his family at the Australia Zoo to research and rescue animals of all kinds. In addition, Robert has pursued wildlife photography as a passion, often sharing his professional photos on his Instagram.

His work with animals endorses the idea that people should be kind toward all species — just as Steve intended.

"We have to create as much positive change as we can for our environment and for our fellow humans as well. And just to treat one with kindness, and I think he exemplified that perfectly," he affirmed.

Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin
Steve Irwin (left) and Robert Irwin. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Marc Grimwade/WireImage

In reflecting on the wildlife legend, Robert said he'll always view Steve as more than just a father.

"I'll always just feel so lucky that I had the most amazing dad in the world, who was literally a superhero," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steve died in September 2006 at age 44 after being fatally stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife television show.

His family has continued his legacy, with daughter Bindi Irwin's show Bindi the Jungle Girl airing from 2007 to 2008, and their current series Crikey! It's the Irwins airing on Animal Planet since 2018.

Related Articles
Steve Irwin, Robert Irwin
Robert Irwin Hopes to Keep Late Father Steve Irwin's Legacy Alive by Living 'Every Day to the Fullest'
Robert Irwin, Steve Irwin
Robert Irwin Takes Late Dad Steve's Truck for 'First Solo Drive' to Visit Newborn Niece Grace
bindi sue irwin
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Late Father Steve's Birthday: 'Your Legacy Lives on'
Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin, and Robert Irwin, Grace
Robert Irwin Looks Almost Identical to Late Dad Steve Irwin in Photo with Baby Niece Grace
Bindi Irwin, Steve Irwin
Throwback Photos of Bindi Irwin with Her 'Superhero' Dad, the Late Steve Irwin
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell
Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell's Relationship Timeline
bindi irwin anniversary
Bindi Irwin Celebrates 'Whirlwind of Love' with Husband Chandler Powell Ahead of Third Wedding Anniversary
BEERWAH, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 19: Steve Irwin poses with his family at Australia Zoo June 19, 2006 in Beerwah, Australia. (Photo by Australia Zoo via Getty Images)
Bindi and Robert Irwin Pay Tribute to 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin 16 Years After His Death
Steve Irwin at the "Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World" - Los Angeles Premiere at The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic); Bindi Irwin attends the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards on June 02, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/WireImage)
Bindi Irwin Marks World Elephant Day with Throwback Photo of Late Dad Steve Irwin
robret irwin
Robert Irwin Says Dad Steve Helped Inspire His Australia Photography Book: 'It Runs in the Family'
Robert Irwin/ Instagram https://www.instagram.com/robertirwinphotography/. bindi irwin's 24th birthday.
Bindi Irwin Celebrates Brother Robert's Birthday: 'I See So Much of Dad in Everything You Do'
Grace Warrior Twins with Mom Bindi Irwin, Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Family Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'
Grace Warrior Twins with Late Grandpa Steve Irwin While Meeting Beloved Cockatoo: 'Family Forever'
Terri and Robert Irwin, The Crocodile Hunter Lodge
Irwin Family Opens Crocodile Hunter Lodge in Honor of Late Conservationist: 'Dad Would Be So Proud'
Bindi Irwin rollout
Bindi Irwin Says Baby Grace Is 'Captivated' by Videos of the Late Steve Irwin: 'Utter Fascination'
Olivia Rodrigo Asks Fans to Don 'Prom Attire' to Celebrate Gracie Abrams Last Stop on Her Sour Tourhttps://www.instagram.com/bindisueirwin/
Bindi Irwin Enjoys a Night at the Zoo with 'Little One' Grace Warrior
Chandler Powell, bindi irwin
Chandler Powell Celebrates Bindi Irwin, 'Mama That Does It All': 'We Love You So Much'