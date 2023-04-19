Robert Irwin Reflects on 'Early Memories' with Late Father Steve in Tribute to 'My Dad's Ute'

Robert Irwin is remembering the good times he and dad Steve Irwin spent together in a cherished family car.

The 19-year-old conservationist posted a loving tribute tribute to his dad's old "ute" on Instagram on Tuesday, sharing a few throwback photos of his father, who died in 2006.

In the first photo, a young Robert sits on his dad's lap and pretends to drive the old pick up truck. The second photo is a re-creation of the first and shows an older Robert driving the car. Robert stands proudly in front of the "ute" in the third pic holding a sign with a big red "P," indicating he received his provisional driver's license in Australia.

"My dad's ute… it's a special car," Robert wrote. "From early memories when Dad would park and let me pretend to drive, to more recently when I took my drivers test in it (and somehow managed not to stall it 😂)."

Robert shared more memories with the pickup truck. "I remember my first solo drive in this car after I got my license - it was to the hospital to meet my niece [Grace Warrior] for the first time, right after she was born," he wrote. "And now, the ute still comes on road trips to this day…"

Robert is continuing to follow in his late dad Steve's footsteps — and hoping to make him proud along the way.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the conservationist and photographer opened up about his late father's legacy and what parts continue to inspire his life today.

"I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," he said. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."

Robert Irwin/Instagram

Robert also spoke about Steve's purposefulness when he took risks and how his dad chased after the things in life that were more important to him.

"I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest," he shared.

Robert now works alongside his family at the Australia Zoo to research and rescue animals of all kinds. In addition, Robert has pursued wildlife photography as a passion, often sharing his professional photos on his Instagram.

His work with animals endorses the idea that people should be kind toward all species — just as Steve intended.

"We have to create as much positive change as we can for our environment and for our fellow humans as well. And just to treat one with kindness, and I think he exemplified that perfectly," he affirmed.

Steve Irwin (left) and Robert Irwin. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic; Marc Grimwade/WireImage

In reflecting on the wildlife legend, Robert said he'll always view Steve as more than just a father.

"I'll always just feel so lucky that I had the most amazing dad in the world, who was literally a superhero," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: Bindi and Robert Irwin Post Touching Tributes to Late Dad on Steve Irwin Day: 'I Still Look Up to Him'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Steve died in September 2006 at age 44 after being fatally stung by a stingray while filming a wildlife television show.

His family has continued his legacy, with daughter Bindi Irwin's show Bindi the Jungle Girl airing from 2007 to 2008, and their current series Crikey! It's the Irwins airing on Animal Planet since 2018.