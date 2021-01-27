Robert Irwin Says Walking Sister Bindi Down the Aisle Was the 'Most Incredible Moment' of His Life

Robert Irwin will never forget walking his sister, Bindi, down the aisle on her wedding day.

During a virtual appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show Wednesday, Robert recalled Bindi's big day, and how honored he felt to step in for their late father, Steve Irwin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I was definitely one of the most incredible moments of my entire life," the 17-year-old said. "I felt so honored when Bindi first asked me to walk her down the aisle. And then when everything was coming down to the wire and we were planning this wedding—it was really, really hard because of course there were no guests. It was just a little bit chaotic, but at the end of the day it all came together."

Robert continued, "I think for me I was incredibly emotional at the same time, not only being so proud for Bindi, it's such a happy day, but also kind of thinking how much I wish that dad could have been there and that was his job to walk her down the aisle."

Image zoom Credit: Australia Zoo/Youtube

Steve Irwin (better known as the Crocodile Hunter) was killed during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in September 2006. He was 44. On her wedding day to Chandler Powell last year, March 25, Bindi made sure to honor her late father in her ceremony.

"Where we got married was such a special place to dad," Bindi, 22, previously told PEOPLE. "It's a beautiful little area where he had filmed for many years. It felt really wonderful and just meant to be."

"We had dad's picture with his dog Sui blown up on an easel," added Bindi. "So mom and Robert were standing right next to dad as we exchanged vows. We had a candle-lighting ceremony for him, and it really felt like he was there with us. It was a lovely moment of peace and happiness."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

Although the ongoing coronavirus pandemic threw a wrench into their original wedding day plans, the Dancing with the Stars season 21 champ told Clarkson the nuptials were still "really special."

"It was really crazy," Bindi said on Wednesday. "You always plan your wedding with lots of guests and I think it was just us and the animals. Very small, but it was really, really special and we're just glad to be married. And to be husband and wife while taking on this wild 2020 and new 2021."

Just a few months after the couple tied the knot, Bindi announced in August that she and Powell, 24, are expecting their first child together. The following month, the couple revealed they were welcoming a baby girl.

Image zoom Credit: Bindi Irwin Instagram

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," she captioned a photo at the time that showed herself smiling alongside Powell as they held a tiny Australia Zoo uniform fitted for the baby on the way. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you.

In October, Bindi shared a sweet tribute to Robert on social media, telling fans that her little brother will undoubtedly be "the best uncle" to her baby girl.