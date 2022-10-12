Robert Irwin is happily single — but his older sister Bindi Irwin is hoping he will find someone special.

The 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin revealed how Bindi, 24, wants him to take some of the attention off of her after she welcomed her daughter Grace Warrior with husband Chandler Powell in March 2021.

"It's pretty funny because of course, my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around," he told E! News. "'Bindi's having a second kid' or 'they're having triplets.'"

Robert added: "There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, 'Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"

The animal conservationist — who created a new photography book titled Robert Irwin's Australia — said that he doesn't have any "big scoop" to discuss when it comes to his current relationship status, but will "get there" eventually.

Robert was, however, recently pursued by one woman who attempted to get his phone number while visiting the Australia Zoo in June.

In a viral TikTok video, the woman said he was "so cool." She added, "I was wondering if I can have your number."

Robert then proved he was a gentleman by responding to the tourist, "Well, I'm very flattered" before redirecting her to his social media messages.

"I'll tell you what: the easiest way [to contact me] is on Instagram because then my people can monitor it and see when it comes through because my number is getting mixed," he explained.

But that wasn't a good enough answer for the woman, who told Irwin: "Well, I actually DM'd you last night to tell you I was coming here today."

He sweetly responded, "Oh no" and told her that he would "look it up" after finding out her name.

In his interview with E! News, Robert also revealed how he is enjoying being a "crazy uncle" to Grace and provided an update on his 19-month-old niece, who he called "the smartest member of the family."

"She is just hitting all the milestones," Robert shared. "It's so surreal being an uncle. It's the most amazing thing. It's the best job I've ever had, that's for sure. She's just so full of energy. She's so determined. She's a focused and intelligent little kid."