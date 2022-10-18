Robert Irwin is continuing to follow in his late dad Steve Irwin's footsteps — and hoping to make him proud along the way.

In a recent conversation with E! News, the 18-year-old conservationist opened up about his late father's legacy and what parts continue to inspire his life today.

"I think what dad really showed the world was, of course, to have that appreciation for the natural world and to treat every living being on this planet as you would wish to be treated," he said. "I think that's something that I'll always carry with me."

In addition, Robert spoke to Steve's intentionality in taking risks, as well as pursuing the things in life that were more important to him.

"I think that more than anything, I would hope that I really continue this message that life is short and we have to live every day to the fullest," he shared.

Robert now works alongside his family at the Australia Zoo to research and rescue animals of all kinds. In addition, Robert has pursued wildlife photography as a passion, often sharing his professional photos on his Instagram.

His work with animals endorses the idea that people should be kind toward all species — just as Steve intended.

"We have to create as much positive change as we can for our environment and for our fellow humans as well. And just to treat one with kindness, and I think he exemplified that perfectly," Robert added.

In reflecting on the wildlife legend, Robert said he'll always view Steve as more than just a father. "I'll always just feel so lucky that I had the most amazing dad in the world, who was literally a superhero," he said.

Steve died in September 2006 at age 44 after being fatally stung by a sting ray while filming a wildlife television show.

His family has continued his legacy in the entertainment area, with daughter Bindi Irwin's show Bindi the Jungle Girl, which aired from 2007 to 2008, and their current series, Crikey! It's the Irwins, which began airing on Animal Planet in 2018.

In September, Steve's children marked the 16th anniversary of his death, which was also Australian Father's Day, by sharing heartfelt tributes on social media.

Robert shared a snap of Steve holding him as a baby, writing: "It's Father's Day today in Australia, and I am sending my love to those who are missing their dad today. I cherish all the good times with my dad and feel grateful to be able to keep his memory and legacy alive."

Added Bindi, 24, beside a photo of herself holding a baby croc while sitting in a boat with her dad: "Grandpa Crocodile, I know you would've been the most incredible grandfather because you were such an extraordinary dad. Thank you for being an amazing guardian angel for [daughter] Grace."