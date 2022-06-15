Robert Irwin told a persistent American tourist at the Australia Zoo that he was "very flattered"

Woman Presses for 18-Year-Old Robert Irwin's Number — but Fans Tell Her to 'Just Let It Go'

Robert Irwin proved he was a gentleman when an American tourist attempted to get his phone number while visiting the Australia Zoo on Tuesday.

In a now-viral TikTok video posted on Wednesday, a woman told the 18-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin that he is "so cool."

"I was wondering if I can have your number," she asked.

"Well, I'm very flattered," Irwin responded before redirecting her to his social media messages.

"I'll tell you what the easiest way [to contact me] is on Instagram because then my people can monitor it and see when it comes through because my number is getting mixed," he explained.

But that wasn't a good enough answer for the woman, who told Irwin: "Well, I actually DM'd you last night to tell you I was coming here today."

The zookeeper and photographer sweetly responded, "Oh no" and told her that he would "look it up" after finding out her name.

In the caption of the video, which currently has 2.4 million views, the woman writes, "tiktok do your thing @Robert Irwin #fyp#australiazoo #crikey," in another attempt to get Irwin's attention.

Commenters praised Irwin's reaction to the woman's persistence while urging her to read between the lines.

"He's trying to turn you down so politely. Just let it go," one user shared while another added, "Bro (in the most polite way) said 'no.'"

Another user compared Irwin to his father, writing, "He's just like his dad so sweet and precious."

RELATED VIDEO: Robert Irwin Shares Sweet Photos Playing with Baby Niece Grace: 'Love This Lil Lady'

While Robert might not have made a love connection with the fan, his oldest sister Bindi did spark with one visitor to the family's zoo.

Bindi, now 23, happened to meet eventual husband Chandler Powell, 25, when he visited the animal sanctuary in Beerwah, Queensland.

"It just so happened that Bindi was giving tours that day," Powell recalled to PEOPLE in December 2018. "I'm like, 'Wow she is amazing,'" adding that they "hit it off right away."