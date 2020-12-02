Robert Irwin Celebrates His 17th Birthday with a Touching Throwback Video of His Dad Steve Irwin

"Looking forward to seeing what this next year brings, in the last year of my childhood," Robert Irwin said

Happy Birthday Robert Irwin!

To mark his 17th birthday on Tuesday, the Australian television personality celebrated by sharing an emotional video that was put together by the Australia Zoo, which featured clips of himself mixed together with those of his late father, Steve Irwin.

Posting the minute-and-a-half long video to Instagram, Robert wrote alongside the clip, "Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me ❤️."

"I am beyond honoured to continue my dad’s legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud," he continued. "I want to thank you for all of your lovely birthday messages and thanks to all who joined us for the celebrations at Australia Zoo today."

Robert added: "Looking forward to seeing what this next year brings, in the last year of my childhood!"

Steve — who was commonly known as The Crocodile Hunter — died during a diving expedition off the coast of Australia in 2006. At the time, Robert was 2 years old as his sister, Bindi Irwin, was 8.

In the video shared by Robert on Tuesday, his father is seen opening up about his second time as a dad and the joy that fatherhood had brought him.

Speaking to a crowd about Robert's birth, Steve said, "At that very moment, I saw the light."

"When Bindi was born, I had the same sensation there with little Bob," he added in the clip before he noted that fatherhood was the reason "why I was put here."

Then, as the video shows scenes of Robert throughout the years, a voiceover from Steve plays, stating, "When they're ready to run up our mission, I will gladly step aside."

"Then and only then will I know that I achieved my ultimate goal," he adds. "And my job will be done, and I guarantee you, it will be the proudest moment of my life."

Alongside the special video shared by the Australia Zoo, Robert's sister also shared a birthday message for her younger brother, as well as the pair's mother, Terri Irwin.

Posting a set of photographs from her March wedding to Chandler Powell — where Robert walked her down the aisle — Bindi wrote a sweet message for her sibling.

"Happy Birthday to my amazing brother! Your kind heart and fantastic sense of humour makes my every day. Our baby girl is going to love her 'funcle' (fun uncle) so very much," Bindi wrote, referencing the pregnancy of her first child. "You're one of the brightest lights the world has ever seen. I'll always be here for you. Love you!"

On Twitter, Terri shared side-by-side snapshots of a younger and older Robert in "the hollow tree that was your castle when you were four."