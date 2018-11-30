Bindi Irwin Surprises Brother Robert with a Birthday Video — Including Shots of Late Dad Steve

Robert Irwin is in for a crocodile-sized surprise on his 15th birthday.

In the exclusive first look above — which features old home movie footage of his dad, late wildlife expert Steve Irwin — Robert gets a hilarious birthday wish from older sister Bindi, 20. As it turns out, Bindi had some pretty strong opinions about her brother’s name when she met him in the hospital after his birth.

“I think, by the way, he is — I’ll call him Brian,” young Bindi says in a home video.

“His name is Robert,” dad Steve explains.

Bindi isn’t fazed. “But I’ll call him Brian for short,” she says.

“So apparently your name is Brian,” Bindi jokes to her brother in the clip, “even though you may think it’s Robert Clarence.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins, which stars Robert, Bindi and mom Terri, 54, follows the famous family’s life at home at the Australia Zoo. Cameras capture the trio, plus Bindi’s boyfriend Chandler Powell, as they live and work at the zoo caring for more than 1,200 animals while overseeing their world class wildlife hospital.

“We’re all about carrying on in our dad’s footsteps,” said Bindi of her late father, who died in 2006 at the age of 44 following the attack of a stingray off the coast of Australia.

Since Steve’s death, Bindi has hosted the Discovery Kids series Bindi, the Jungle Girl and co-created a series of books called Bindi Wildlife Adventures, while Robert as hosted the wildlife series Wild But True on Discovery Kids and introduced exotic animals to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

“It’s just in my blood,” he told Fallon. “I actually grew up at Australia Zoo, so I think I’m the luckiest kid on planet Earth.”

In April, Steve was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. Terri, Bindi and Robert all attended the ceremony, sharing memories of the beloved wildlife expert with the crowd.

“He was the best and most incredible conservationist on the planet,” Robert said, “but also the best dad.”

Crikey! It’s the Irwins airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Animal Planet.