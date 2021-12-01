"I'll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge)," his sister Bindi Irwin teased in a tribute

Robert Irwin Celebrated by Family and Friends on His 18th Birthday: 'Feels Very Surreal'

Robert Irwin is all grown up!

The Crikey! It's the Irwins star turned 18 on Wednesday, celebrating with a party at the Australia Zoo and a shower of well-wishes from family and friends.

"Forest's face behind us says it all… happy 18th to the very best," his sister Bindi Irwin wrote on Instagram, sharing throwback photo with her brother from her wedding day, as giraffe seemed to smile behind them.

"This year you've been promoted to uncle and taken on the world. I can't wait to see what incredible adventures are on the horizon for you," the 23-year-old zookeeper continued. "I'll always, always be here for you (with a fully stocked fridge). Love you."

Bindi's husband Chandler Powell also shouted out Robert on his special day, posting a photo of himself, his 8-month-daughter Grace Warrior (whom he shares with Bindi) and his brother-in-law chilling out in camping chairs.

"Happy birthday to Grace's Funcle!" the 24-year-old dad teased on Instagram. "A birthday filled with feeding crocs and surfing is the perfect way to kick off your 18th lap around the sun🐊 Thanks for making every day an unexpected adventure!"

In addition to a slew of birthday wishes from friends, which Robert posted on his Instagram Story, his mom Terri Irwin also wished her only son a happy birthday. In a heartfelt post on Twitter, the 57-year-old TV personality shared side-by-side snaps of Robert sitting on a bench as a boy, contrasted with another image of him on the same seat as an adult.

"So I blinked my eyes and his happened ... " Terri said of childhood flying by.

Opening about in an Instagram video on his birthday eve before big day, Robert admitted that it "feels very surreal to be an adult tomorrow."

"I'll be turning 18. How crazy is that?" he told fans, inviting the public to an open celebration at the Australia Zoo, where kids could enter free for a fun day of family-friendly activities.