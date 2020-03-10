Robert Irwin, 16, Is Learning to Drive — in His Late Father's Steve Irwin's Old Car

Robert Irwin is taking his next step toward adulthood — learning to drive!

Robert, 16, celebrated the momentous occasion on Tuesday, revealing that he plans to learn to drive in Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin’s old car.

“Here we go! I’m so excited to finally start driving,” he wrote on Instagram. “And happy to be learning in the best car – Dad’s old Ute!!”

In the photo, Robert is seen standing next to the car, which features an “L” sticker on the bumper to indicate that he is driving with a learner’s permit.

Robert isn’t the only member of the family who learned the tricks of the road in the “old Ute” (or utility vehicle). His older sister Bindi Irwin also passed her driver’s test in the car.

“It was wonderful to take my test in St George and pass the first time and in my Dad’s giant old ute!” she wrote when she took the test in 2016.

Steve died after being attacked by a stingray off the coast of northern Australia in 2006. He was 44. His car was featured during his memorial service.

In November, the family honored their father on Steve Irwin Day, the annual international event celebrating the life and legacy of the beloved Animal Planet star.

“Steve Irwin Day is one of the most special days of the year for our family. Dad was the ultimate Wildlife Warrior and so ahead of his time — discussing climate change, habitat destruction and so many other environmental issues before they were as widely discussed as they are now,” Robert said. “He changed the world and so many lives across the globe. For my family and me, we miss him every day, but are proud to keep his mission alive. It’s wonderful to see so many people showing their support for his legacy.”