Dancing with the Stars Duo Robert Herjavec & Kym Johnson Caught Kissing in Palm Springs (PHOTO)

It appears as if Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson have the tools to console each other through their elimination from Dancing with the Stars.

The couple have been the subject of rumors ever since their touchy-feely cha-cha on the premiere, but it seems as if they’re taking their showmance to a romance.

Herjavec, 51, and Johnson, 38, were snapped kissing in Palm Springs, California, over the weekend following their elimination, and the dancing duo also shared a kiss on the May 4 episode, but Herjavec insisted at the time, “We’re professional dancers – we were just in the moment!”

While they’ve been coy about clarifying the nature of their relationship, Herjavec told PEOPLE in March: “I don’t do anything for publicity. From the moment I met her, I love hanging out with her. We are having a great time.”

The following week, Herjavec said that he “couldn’t imagine” going through DWTS with anybody else, to which Johnson added, “It’s been a real privilege to get to know him.”

Johnson shared a photo from her getaway on Instagram in which Herjavec seems to make an appearance. How symbolic for the couple’s feet to be in the photo, given how they met. Chalk it up to visual poetry.