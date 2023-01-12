Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's 'The Sympathizer'

The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller

By
Published on January 12, 2023 10:11 AM
EXCLUSIVE: Robert Downey Jr is Virtually Unrecognizable as He is Spotted on Set of The Sympathizer in Los Angeles
Robert Downey Jr. in character. Photo: TheImageDirect.com

Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer.

The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes.

The historical drama-thriller follows a half-French, half-Vietnamese man (Hoa Xuande) who was a spy for Communist forces during the Vietnam War. Sandra Oh also appears in the series, which is based on author Viet Thanh Nguyen's 2015 book of the same name.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Downey Jr. will play multiple supporting roles.

Getting into character was a family affair for the father of three, who shares son Indio, 29, with ex-wife Deborah Falconer as well as children Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, with wife Susan Downey.

Robert Downey Jr. in character. TheImageDirect.com

In October, Downey Jr. gave his two younger kids a special role in helping him prepare for the part by having them shave his head. He even documented the role for social media.

"Sorry to interrupt but I need your help," the star begins the video, entering a room where his kids are carving pumpkins. "You know how I'm starting this project soon?"

"Yeah, The Sympathizer?" says Avri as Exton adds, "Yeah, you're playing like five roles or something."

"Right. Well anyway, I don't want to wear a bald cap, so will you guys shave my head?" he asks his children, who look up in confusion.

"Is that even appropriate?" Avri says with a smirk before she and her brother get going on their dad's haircut.

After fully shaving Downey Jr.'s head, the actor shows off his new look and says, "Great job guys. I'll let you get back to your pumpkin carving but what do I owe ya?"

The two kids then whisper to one another to decide on their preferred form of payment.

"Keep your money, Avri's got a better idea," says Exton as Avri tells her dad, "I need help with a Halloween project."

Robert Downey Jr. in character. TheImageDirect.com

Avri then transforms her dad's bald head into a pumpkin, using the back of his head as a surface to paint on. She even included a pumpkin stem on top of her dad's head to complete the look, and gave the pumpkin a smiling carved face.

Captioning the post, the Iron Man star wrote: "The things we do for our work … and our kids. #Sympathizer set ready."

