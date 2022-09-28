Robert Cormier's Family Is 'Devastated' After Actor Died at 33 in 'Tragic Accident'

Robert Cormier's family is mourning the loss of the late Heartland actor, who died at age 33 on Friday.

"Robbie was loved by many and his unexpected death has left us devastated," the family said in a statement to PEOPLE.

"While we are broken-hearted," the statement continued, "we take comfort in the overwhelming love and support shown to our family by Robbie's friends, colleagues and fans."

Cormier's sister Stephanie told The Hollywood Reporter that the actor died in a hospital in Etobicoke, Ontario, due to injuries sustained in a fall.

"Robbie passed away as the result of a tragic accident," the family shared in the statement. "Our family would like to thank everyone at the Critical Care team in Toronto for the compassionate care they provided Robbie and the kindness they showed our family. We will be forever grateful."

The family also asked for privacy as they continue to grieve Cormier's death.

CBC

In his obituary, Cormier was remembered as "an athlete, an actor, and a great brother."

"He had a passion for helping others and was always looking to achieve more. He enjoyed movie nights with his family, and looked up greatly to his father," the obituary read. "He impacted many people throughout his life whether it was family, teammates and friends."

The obituary continues, "Rob's memory will live on through his passion for art and film; as well as his three sisters who meant the world to him."

Following the news, Heartland's official Instagram account paid tribute to the late star.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Robert Cormier. He was a beloved member of the Heartland cast the last two seasons," the show wrote in their statement on Instagram. "On behalf of the Heartland cast and crew, our thoughts are with him and his family, who have asked for privacy during this difficult time."

UPtv — which airs Heartland — also remembered Cormier on Instagram.

"Robert Cormier, aka Heartland's Finn, was an amazing talent, gone too soon," the network wrote alongside a photo of the actor with his co-star Amber Mitchell.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of his passing. Our sincere condolences go out to his friends, family, and co-workers. 🕊️" they added.

Cormier appeared on Heartland's 15th season, playing Finn Cotter, a new love interest for Amy (Mitchell). He is expected to be featured on the 16th season, which is set to premiere on Oct. 2.

Prior to Heartland, Cormier played Kit Jenning on the Netflix series Slasher. He also had guest appearances on Designated Survivor, Ransom and American Gods, among other television roles, according to his IMDb page. His film credits included Firecrackers, Pyrenees, as well as his upcoming projects, The Intersection, Transmission: Vol. 1 and a short called The Antagonist.