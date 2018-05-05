iZombie's Robert Buckley Reveals He Married Jenny Wade with a Sweet (and Cake-Filled) Photo

Robert Buckley is married!

The iZombie star revealed he and girlfriend Jenny Wade, both 37, had tied the knot by posting a sweet photo on social media.

“Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE,” he captioned the snap, in which the lovebirds both had cake smeared on their faces and ring-adorned fingers.

Post-cake fight with (Borat voice) MY WIIIIFE. pic.twitter.com/17mU1c4Eyb — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) May 5, 2018

Shortly after the photo was posted, comic book writer Marc Andreyko congratulated the happy couple on their nuptials and tried to get down to a very important question: Who won the cake fight?

“I got cake and a wife so I’m pretty sure I did,” Buckley replied.

I got cake and a wife so I’m pretty sure I did. — Robert Buckley (@robertbuckley) May 5, 2018

Wade also celebrated the happy news by sharing a video of herself playfully feeding her new husband a piece of cake, which said “Buckley” on it.

“Had our cake ate it too found more cake said I do,” the Reaper actress wrote alongside the video.

The couple has spent the past couple of days in Thailand together, soaking up the sun, playing an epic game of Jenga and feasting on a skewer of bugs.

“Guy with caterpillar eyebrows eats all of caterpillar’s friends,” Buckley captioned a snapshot of him posing with the protein-filled snack.

Jokingly, Wade also shared a photograph of the unusual snack, writing, “Double dared @robertearlbuckley & now we can’t kiss for a week.”

Buckley previously dated actress Lea Michele, who announced her engagement to Zandy Reich on April 28.

Although Buckley and Michele ended their relationship in 2016 after a few months of dating, a source told PEOPLE at the time that the split was mutual and the pair were still friends.