Robert Bruce of AMC's Comic Book Men Dead at 62, Kevin Smith Pays Tribute
Kevin Smith, who appeared alongside Robert Bruce on the long-running comic book enthusiast series Comic Book Men, tweeted his condolences on New Year's Day
Robert Bruce, a comic book superfan on the AMC reality series Comic Book Men, has died. He was 62.
The news was confirmed by Robert's brother John Bruce in a New Year's Day tweet, in which he wrote, "I'm very sad to announce the passing of my brother {Robert K Bruce). He was the original pop culturist and a key contributor to the series Comic Book Men! He was a bright, inspiring and humble man!"
John also notified Clerks writer-director Kevin Smith, who appeared in and produced Comic Book Men alongside Robert, in a response to Smith's New Year's tweet.
"My condolences!" Smith wrote back. "I'm truly sorry to read this John. @popculturizm was always a welcome addition to any episode of @ComicBookMenAMC, as well as a nice guy. I'll miss Rob."
Outlets including NJ.com report that Bruce was found in a Red Bank, New Jersey, storage facility on Friday night, in a basement unit he used as an office and living space.
Local police said that Bruce had not been seen or heard from in several days, prompting his family to grow concerned, according to NJ.com.
Deadline added that foul play is not suspected. PEOPLE has reached out to police in Red Bank and is awaiting response.
Comic Book Men, set in Smith's Red Bank comic book shop Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash, aired on AMC from 2012 to 2018.
Robert appeared as a resident comics expert and "Popculturalist" in 34 episodes of the series and acted as a consulting producer on over 82 episodes.
AMC Networks' official twitter account also sent out a message of condolences upon learning of Robert's death on Sunday, writing, "You will be missed."