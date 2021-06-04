Bindi and Robert Irwin Honor Their Parents with Sweet Anniversary Tributes: 'Soulmates'

The siblings celebrated what would have been their parents Terri and Steve Irwin's 29th wedding anniversary

Bindi and Robert Irwin are keeping their parents' love alive on what would have been their 29th wedding anniversary.

The Crikey! It's the Irwins stars posted heartfelt tributes for Terri and Steve Irwin on social media on Friday.

Bindi shared a photo of her parents posing with a reptile. "Soulmates," the 22-year-old wrote. "Happy Anniversary to my sweetheart parents. Your love is the stuff of miracles."

Terri showed her appreciation for the gesture. "Thank you @BindiIrwin," Terri, 56, wrote while re-sharing Bindi's tweet. "Today marks 29 years since I married your dad. He was a lot of amazing things, but most of all he was fun. Really, truly fun!"

Robert, 17, shared an adorable photo of his mother pushing his father in a wheelbarrow. "Happy anniversary, Mum and Dad," he wrote. "This is my favourite photo ever 😁❤️."

Terri and Steve tied the knot in 1992. They welcomed Bindi in 1998 and Robert in 2003. Steve, who became famous as The Crocodile Hunter, died at age 44 in 2006 while filming in Australia's Great Barrier Reef. He was fatally stung by a short-tail stingray.

After Bindi welcomed her first child with husband Chandler Powell in March, the TV personality revealed the touching way their daughter's name — Grace Warrior Irwin Powell — honors her late father.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light," Bindi wrote while announcing her daughter's arrival on Instagram. "Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler's family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior. Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl."