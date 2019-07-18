Bachelor in Paradise's Robby Hayes Splits from Siesta Key Star Juliette Porter: Report

Image zoom Robby Hayes, Juliette Porter Jerod Harris/Getty Images

The sun has set on the budding relationship between Bachelor Nation’s Robby Hayes and Siesta Key star Juliette Porter.

The couple went their separate ways in late June, just one month after they sparked dating rumors with a romantic Instagram photo, E! News reports.

“They lived different lifestyles and are both always traveling and in different places,” a source told the outlet. “Geographically, the relationship didn’t make sense. They decided to split because it just wasn’t fun anymore.”

The insider added that their break-up would be addressed on the upcoming third season of MTV’s Siesta Key. The network did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Rumors of a romance between the reality stars kicked off in May after Porter, 22, shared a photo to Instagram of her and Hayes, 30, sharing a kiss on the beach in Siesta Key.

Later that month, the couple jetted off to Greece together, sharing photos of them aboard a yacht and kissing in a helicopter.

They were previously spotted together in April at the Stagecoach Music Festival, where they were photographed attending The Neon Carnival with POKÉMON Detective Pikachu.

Reps for the stars did not immediately return PEOPLE’s request for comment, though Porter no longer follows Hayes on Instagram.

Neither have addressed the split on social media, though Hayes shared a cryptic message to his Instagram Story on Wednesday about those loitering in his life.

“You want to come into my life, the door is open. You want to leave my life, the door is open. Just one request – don’t stand at the door, you’re blocking traffic,” the message read.

Hayes made his debut as the runner-up on JoJo Fletcher’s season of The Bachelorette in 2016. He later returned for two stints on Bachelor in Paradise, the first of which led to an ill-fated romance with Amanda Stanton, who later accused him of cheating.

He also sparked romance rumors last year with Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie, who later told PEOPLE Hayes “ghosted” her.

Porter, meanwhile, has starred on Siesta Key since its debut in 2017, with her storylines focusing largely on her relationship with co-star Alex Kompothecras.