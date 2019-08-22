Robby Hayes is breaking his silence on his alleged sex tape with Lindsie Chrisley.

Hayes, 30, said on a podcast that he and Lindsie didn’t set out to record their intimate moment, but instead, were accidentally caught on camera.

“We did not make a sex tape,” the Bachelorette star said on BLEAV’s Housewives and Vanderpump podcast on Wednesday. “I’m not sitting there with a camera aimed down and trying to get the angles. We got caught on the security camera, basically. It was a puppy camera in her friend’s living room, the couch we crashed on.”

Hayes said he’s been in contact with Lindsie to try and figure out the next steps and ensure that the footage does not get released.

“We’re in the middle of dealing with it,” he added. “I was just talking with [Lindsie] this past weekend in Atlanta, two days ago.”

On Aug. 13, Lindsie’s father Todd Chrisley and his wife Julie were indicted by a federal grand jury for tax evasion and other financial crimes, which the couple denied. Shortly after, Lindsie accused her father and brother Chase Chrisley of threatening to release a sex tape involving her.

Image zoom Robby Hayes and Lindsie Chrisley Tara Ziemba/WireImage; Jason Kempin/Getty

In a Georgia police report filed on July 16, Lindsie asserted that Todd and Chase “wanted her to lie about an incident and if she refused to do so, they were going to release the sex tape involving her.”

She said in the report that she learned her brother claimed to have purchased such a sex tape, and also stated that “there is an ongoing issue with her family threatening and harassing her.”

In a statement to PEOPLE last week, Chase denied Lindsie’s allegations and said, “I love my sister and I don’t understand why she’s doing this to our family. Not only am I heartbroken over these false allegations by my sister — and they are totally false — but so are my parents and the rest of our family.”

Todd also denied Lindsie’s extortion claims and alleged that she has been intimately involved with another former Bachelorette contestant, Josh Murray.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public. We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016,” he said in a statement to PEOPLE.

“Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” Todd continued. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

In response to Todd’s claims that Lindsie engaged in two extramarital affairs and appeared in a sex tape, her attorney Musa M. Ghanayem neither confirmed nor denied the existence of such a tape. The lawyer said in a statement to PEOPLE, “Lindsie would like nothing more than to be left alone and go about her own business,” adding, “Unfortunately, certain members of her family will not let her live in peace. We are flabbergasted at the audacity of Todd and Chase Chrisley, who are more focused on attacking my client rather than defending themselves against the allegations of criminal conduct. … Lindsie prays for a just outcome so that she can go forward with her life safe from those who are looking to do her harm.”