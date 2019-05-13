Another reality TV off-camera romance is blossoming!

Robby Hayes, who appeared on The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise, and Siesta Key star Juliette Porter appear to be taking their friendship to the next level.

On Monday, Porter shared a kissing photo of the duo, which was captured in Siesta Key, Florida, leaving fans questioning whether the pair is dating.

Porter captioned the smooching shot with two simple emojis: a blue heart and a yellow and blue fish.

One day prior, Hayes shared a group shot, including Porter and Siesta Key‘s Kelsey Owens, that was taken at Sand Dollar Island.

“When the sun shines, we’ll shine together,” he captioned the beach photo.

He also posted an Instagram Story video of the two MTV stars riding jet skis next to the boat that he was on board.

PEOPLE is out to Hayes for comment.

Weeks earlier, the pair attended The Neon Carnival with POKÉMON Detective Pikachu on April 27 in Thermal, California.

This isn’t the first time that Hayes has fueled romance rumors.

Nearly one year ago, Hayes and Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Marie were spotted vacationing together in Oahu, Hawaii.

They were photographed splashing around in the ocean and taking a walk along the beach together. Two months prior, Marie posted a photo of the two on her Instagram. Days later, though, the two said they were “just friends.”

On a January episode of Vanderpump Rules, Marie and Hayes went on a date, though it was platonic between the two.

“Why do you think I won’t sleep with you?” he asked playfully.

“Because you’re not attracted to me,” she said. “The thing is, you’re not my typical type. You are too perfect.”

In March, Marie told PEOPLE Now that Hayes “ghosted her.”