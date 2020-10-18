Comedian Rob Riggle’s Wife Tiffany Files for Divorce After 21 Years of Marriage

Comedian Rob Riggle and wife Tiffany are getting divorced after 21 years of marriage.

Tiffany filed for divorce on Oct. 5, online Ventura County court records show. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split and listed their date of separation as May 2, according to TMZ, which first reported on the news.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tiffany has also requested joint custody of their children, daughter Abigail, 16, and son George, 12.

A rep for the star did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The actor, whose film credits include The Hangover and Step Brothers, served for 23 years as a Marine with deployments to Liberia, Kosovo and Afghanistan before retiring in 2013 as a lieutenant colonel.

In a 2013 interview with the Kansas City Star, he reflected on meeting his wife for the first time.

Back in 1997, after quitting flight school, Rob was preparing to move to New York to continue his service while also pursuing his career in comedy. Then one night, during a trip back home, he met up with a friend for drinks, who ended up inviting Tiffany to come along.

“I was so impressed, then I got nervous and squirrely. But I got her laughing, and that’s all that mattered,” he told the newspaper.

Image zoom Rob Riggle and Tiffany Riggle Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

The FOX NFL Sunday pregame comedian also serves as a commentator for Holy Moly, ABC’s mini-golf game show, and hosts an annual golf invitational, the Rob Riggle InVETational Golf Classic. This year’s event, originally scheduled for Dec. 7th, has been postponed to next year.