It's Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney Celebrates His 2 Gay Moms in 'Love Is Love' Mother's Day Video
In a partnership with GLAAD ahead of Mother's Day, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's moms talk about their love story and their family's acceptance
Ahead of Mother's Day this weekend, Rob McElhenney is showing love and support for his two moms.
On Thursday, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest star shared a video in which his moms, Helena McElhenney and her wife Mary Taylor, talk to GLAAD about how they met and fell in love 37 years ago.
"No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies 'Mom,'" Rob, 44, shared on Twitter along with the video — featuring Helena and Taylor — which was produced by the actor and his real-life pal Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company.
In the footage, Helena and Taylor talk about meeting nearly four decades ago and how their relationship evolved — including some ups and downs and the loving support they received from their families.
"The minute I met her, she was the person I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," Helena says of Taylor.
"Those blue eyes melt my heart," Taylor shares of her initial attraction to Helena. "Love is love."
Taylor admits that their first few years together as a couple were the most challenging, "but we got through it," she says.
Helena shares that if she could go back in time, she would have been more open about her feelings earlier in life. "If I could go back, I would tell me to not be afraid," she says. "To be strong and know that because you are who you are and have a loving family, that they'll support you."
She adds: "Who you love and how you love is your business."
As for Rob, he views his two moms as a "great gift."
"I get asked a lot about what it was like to have two moms. The truth is that it was a pretty great gift," he shared in a statement to GLAAD. "By the standards of 1984 South Philadelphia, our upbringing was unconventional but my brother, sister and I were able to recognize early on that not every family looked exactly the same or like what we saw on television. Yet we had nothing but love and support and compassion and empathy. And I think that that allowed us to flourish."