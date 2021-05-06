In a partnership with GLAAD ahead of Mother's Day, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star's moms talk about their love story and their family's acceptance

Ahead of Mother's Day this weekend, Rob McElhenney is showing love and support for his two moms.

On Thursday, the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Mythic Quest star shared a video in which his moms, Helena McElhenney and her wife Mary Taylor, talk to GLAAD about how they met and fell in love 37 years ago.

"No family looks exactly the same. So proud to call both of these ladies 'Mom,'" Rob, 44, shared on Twitter along with the video — featuring Helena and Taylor — which was produced by the actor and his real-life pal Ryan Reynolds' Maximum Effort production company.

In the footage, Helena and Taylor talk about meeting nearly four decades ago and how their relationship evolved — including some ups and downs and the loving support they received from their families.

"The minute I met her, she was the person I knew I wanted to spend the rest of my life with," Helena says of Taylor.

"Those blue eyes melt my heart," Taylor shares of her initial attraction to Helena. "Love is love."

Rob McElhenney Credit: Amy Sussman/Getty

Taylor admits that their first few years together as a couple were the most challenging, "but we got through it," she says.

Helena shares that if she could go back in time, she would have been more open about her feelings earlier in life. "If I could go back, I would tell me to not be afraid," she says. "To be strong and know that because you are who you are and have a loving family, that they'll support you."

Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

She adds: "Who you love and how you love is your business."