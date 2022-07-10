Rob Marciano Offers Wisdom for 'Times of Crisis' After Wife Eryn Files for Divorce: 'Fly a Kite'
Rob Marciano is letting his troubles float away.
The Good Morning America meteorologist, 54, enjoyed a day at the beach Saturday as he offered some wisdom to his more than 81,000 Instagram followers.
"In times of crisis, go fly a kite," Rob wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of his feet propped up with the beach in the background and his kite in the sky, at the end of a long string.
He enjoyed the beach day with his kids, daughter Madelynn, 10, and 4-year-old son Mason, after announcing last month that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his 54th birthday.
Rob's wife of 11 years, Eryn Marciano, quietly filed for divorce last year but the news only emerged publicly this week.
Eryn filed in June 2021 with the Westchester, New York Supreme Court, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. An order for trial was filed in May.
"The last couple of years have been very difficult," Rob told PEOPLE in a statement. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."
Eryn, a real estate agent in Westchester, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.
Their family home in Rye, N.Y. previously sold for $2.7 million earlier this month, according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.
The pair tied the knot in November 2010, and since filing for divorce, they appear to be amicably co-parenting Madelynn and Mason, treating the kids to a spring break trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. back in April.
"Spring Break @waltdisneyworld — thru the chaos was much needed kiddos quality time — their joy is as we say #magical," Rob wrote on Instagram with photos from the vacation.