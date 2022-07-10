"I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage," Rob Marciano previously told PEOPLE in a statement after his wife of 11 years Eryn Marciano quietly filed for divorce last year

Rob Marciano Offers Wisdom for 'Times of Crisis' After Wife Eryn Files for Divorce: 'Fly a Kite'

GOOD MORNING AMERICA - 4/2/19 Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Kristen Hensley, Jen Smedley and attorney David Bernick were guests on "Good Morning America", Tuesday, April 2, 2019 on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network. "Good Morning America" airs Monday-Friday, 7-9 a.m., ET. GMA19 (Paula Lobo/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images) ROB MARCIANO; Rob Marciano Offers Wisdom for 'Times of Crisis' After Wife Eryn Files for Divorce: 'Fly a Kite'. https://www.instagram.com/robertmarciano/.

Rob Marciano is letting his troubles float away.

The Good Morning America meteorologist, 54, enjoyed a day at the beach Saturday as he offered some wisdom to his more than 81,000 Instagram followers.

"In times of crisis, go fly a kite," Rob wrote on his Instagram Story, sharing a photo of his feet propped up with the beach in the background and his kite in the sky, at the end of a long string.

He enjoyed the beach day with his kids, daughter Madelynn, 10, and 4-year-old son Mason, after announcing last month that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his 54th birthday.

Rob Marciano Offers Wisdom for 'Times of Crisis' After Wife Eryn Files for Divorce: 'Fly a Kite'. https://www.instagram.com/robertmarciano/. Credit: Rob Marciano/Instagram

Rob's wife of 11 years, Eryn Marciano, quietly filed for divorce last year but the news only emerged publicly this week.

Eryn filed in June 2021 with the Westchester, New York Supreme Court, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. An order for trial was filed in May.

"The last couple of years have been very difficult," Rob told PEOPLE in a statement. "I didn't want this and tried to save the marriage, but we are sadly divorcing. My focus now is on my kids."

Eryn, a real estate agent in Westchester, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Rob Marciano and wife Eryn Marciano Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Their family home in Rye, N.Y. previously sold for $2.7 million earlier this month, according to public records obtained by PEOPLE.

The pair tied the knot in November 2010, and since filing for divorce, they appear to be amicably co-parenting Madelynn and Mason, treating the kids to a spring break trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla. back in April.

