Rob Lowe Surprises Wife Sheryl Berkoff with Her 'Dream' to Compete on Celebrity Family Feud
The actor planned the surprise for his wife's birthday
Rob Lowe has made wife Sheryl Berkoff's longtime dream a reality.
In PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek at the season 7 premiere of Celebrity Family Feud on Sunday, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor surprises Sheryl on her birthday with the opportunity to compete on the ABC competition show — something she's always wanted to do.
"The producers were telling me this — they said it was your birthday, it was your whole dream you wanted to be on the show, so Rob made it happen," host Steve Harvey tells Sheryl, who stands at the podium ready to compete.
"And she had no idea," adds Rob, 57.
Earlier in the day, Sheryl — a jewelry designer, interior designer and former makeup artist — thought the reason she was on set was because Rob was producing a video for her birthday, featuring family and friends' interviews shot on a stage.
Walking with his wife backstage, the Parks and Recreation alum promises Sheryl it's going to be "f---ing great" before they are captured entering the competition floor with their two sons.
As she realizes they're on Celebrity Family Feud, Sheryl covers her mouth in shock while Rob cheers.
"Oh my God," Sheryl says as Rob points out the CFF sign. "You better get ready," he tells her.
"This is not real," she says in disbelief as Rob confirms, "No, it's real. It's very real. We're playing for charity."
"Oh, I'm so happy!" she says before giving her husband a hug and wiping away tears.
Finally taking their respective spots on stage, Harvey, 64, says: "How cool is that? She's finally playing Family Feud."
Rob and Sheryl have been married since 1991. In 2018, the actor revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he sleeps "better on the road, because I'm not with my wife."
The reason being? According to Rob, at the time, Sheryl would stay up until the early morning hours playing Family Feud on her iPad — and recruited him for help.
"[She] wakes me up like, 'Honey, honey! Quick, name five foods that are gross,'" he said. "I'm like, I just want to go to bed."
Celebrity Family Feud premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
