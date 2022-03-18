Rob Lowe's Sons John Owen and Matthew Share Loving Birthday Tributes for Their Dad: 'What a Man'

Matthew referred to his dad as "one of my best friends" while John Owen praised Rob Lowe for being a great father and actor

Rob Lowe is being celebrated by his sons, John Owen and Matthew!

On Thursday, the duo posted loving tributes on their respective Instagram pages in honor of their father and his 58th birthday.

In John Owen's Instagram post, the 26-year-old TV writer shared two photos of the father-son pair. The first photo was a throwback, snapped years ago when John Owen was a toddler. The other image was a more recent shot featuring the duo flexing their biceps for the camera.

"Happy birthday to this 2016 People's Choice Award nominee, my pops," John Owen captioned the photos. "What a man, what a father, what a career. LOVE YOU!"

In response to the sweet post, Lowe jokingly commented, "Still my best nomination yet."

Lowe's other son, Matthew, also shared a touching tribute to his father on Instagram Thursday.

"Happy Birthday to one of the best to ever do it!" the 28-year-old lawyer wrote beside a photo of them skiing together. "Truly an expert on all things and one of my best friends, I love you."

John Owen and Matthew have long seen their dad as a role model and inspiration.

In a January cover story for PEOPLE, John Owen raved about their father, saying, "When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades... To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets."

The close father-son bond proved invaluable when John Owen went through a difficult time in his late teens and early college years.

"On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," said John Owen, who lives in Los Angeles with Matthew. "I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I'm sober and living a healthy lifestyle."

"He never gave up on me," he added of his father. "I have a little over three and a half years [of sobriety] now, but when I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life."

Rob Lowe Cover Rob Lowe, his wife Sheryl Berkoff and their two sons, Matthew and John Owen | Credit: Courtesy

Matthew also witnessed his little brother's struggle and recovery, as well as watched first-hand the meaningful effect of his father's influence.

"The whole family rallied around [and] having someone who has such experience in the realm of sobriety to lead the charge was so invaluable," said Matthew, who shares his own special bond with his dad. "He does the same thing in everyday life: [Whether it's] me going off to college, or to law school, he's always the cheerleader. He's the first one to do absolutely anything to help you succeed."

For Lowe, the impact of sharing a recovery journey with his son has not been lost on him.

"It's one of the great gifts of my life to have Johnny in our [recovery] club, in our wonderful, f—ed-up, extraordinary club," Lowe told PEOPLE. "To give him his one-year [sobriety] chip, and for him to give me my 30-year chip, it defies articulation."