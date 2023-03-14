Entertainment TV Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Is Aware — and 'Grateful' — He Got His 'Foot in the Door That Most People Don't' "And what is also true is that after getting that foot in the door, you do have to prove yourself," said Owen, who stars opposite his famous dad in Netflix's Unstable By Dory Jackson Dory Jackson Instagram Twitter Website Dory Jackson is an Associate Editor for PEOPLE's digital TV team. While at the brand, she's had the opportunity to interview a long list of celebrities, from Kate Hudson to Pierce Brosnan to Billy Porter. She also recaps popular TV shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.The New York-based Maryland native graduated from Randolph-Macon College in May 2016 with a focus in Communication Studies and Journalism. She came to PEOPLE in March 2021 after working at a number of major news companies, including Newsweek and Us Weekly. She also previously co-hosted a podcast called "Idol Nation." People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 14, 2023 12:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos John Owen Lowe and Rob Lowe. Photo: Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health Rob Lowe's son John Owen Lowe is a self-aware nepotism baby. Owen, 28, was happy to join the "healthy conversation" about children of famous parents getting a leg up in Hollywood for Men's Health April 2023 cover story. "I'm always more than willing — and I think it's important — to acknowledge that I did have opportunities that other people didn't have. I did get that foot in the door that most people don't, and for that I'm grateful," he continued. "And what is also true is that after getting that foot in the door, you do have to prove yourself. There's a difference between children of nepotism who have just been platformed and coasted on that and the ones who have worked hard and care about what they do." Rob Lowe and Son Joke About New Roles as Fictional Father-Son Duo in Unstable: 'Not a Lot of Acting' John Owen admitted that he's been compared to his Parks and Recreation alum dad, 58, a "number of times" — even by Rob himself. "The number of times I got compared to my dad, and the number of times he was brought up in conversation, made me so uncomfortable that I wanted to move as far away from that as possible," he said. Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health But John Owen wasn't always aware of exactly who his dad was until he was a teenager. "You know what it's kind of like? Santa Claus," he said. "I don't think most parents ever have that moment where they sit the kids down and go, 'Okay, we've got to tell you something.' A kid just figures it out." He added, "There weren't milestone markers, like, 'Okay, he's 16 now, time for them to learn about this part of our life!'" Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe. Mark Williams & Sara Hirakawa for Men’s Health Rob shares John Owen with wife Sheryl Berkoff. The longtime couple, who wed in 1991, are also parents to 30-year-old son Edward Matthew. Rob Lowe Is a 'Spiraling' Tech Legend (with a Pet Hawk!) in Netflix's Unstable — Watch the Trailer! Later this month, father and son will star opposite one another in Netflix's latest comedy, Unstable. The series sees a young man (Owen) stepping in to help save his grieving, biotech entrepreneur dad (Lowe) — and his company — from turmoil. "Neither one of us could have made this show without the other," Lowe told the publication. "I couldn't have gone off and said, Hey, I wanna do a father-son show without John Owen." Tibrina Hobson/Getty John Owen — who is also a co-creator, co-executive producer and co-writer on the show — teased what to expect from the show, adding, "Here's what it is: It's similar tonally to that Thursday-night NBC lineup of The Office, Parks and Recreation and 30 Rock. That lineup was a big comedic foundation for me." Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Unstable premieres March 30 on Netflix.