Rob Lowe's Son John Owen Reveals He's 2 Years Sober: 'I Am More Grateful Than Ever'

Rob Lowe‘s son John Owen is marking a major milestone.

John Owen, 25, proudly revealed that he is two years sober on Wednesday, saying he is “grateful” for the many ways his life has changed over the years.

“I haven’t been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today,” he wrote on Instagram. “Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable. Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER.”

Along with the message, he posted a side-by-side photo of himself drinking out of a bottle of wine with his sobriety anniversary.

John Owen also acknowledged the many addicts who may be struggling with their sobriety amid the coronavirus outbreak. He encouraged others to seek out online alcohol anonymous groups in order to stay on the right path.

“It’s an incredibly strange and tense time in our world right now, and my heart goes out to everyone going through something, but today I am especially aware of the addicts who are looking for help and having a hard time finding it,” he wrote. “If this is the case and you’re reading this, reach out to someone: a friend, a family member, me… and go online and find a ZOOM AA meeting and JUMP IN!! Love you all.”

While this is the first time John Owen has opened up about his sobriety, his father has long been vocal about his own addiction journey. The actor, 56, has been sober for nearly 30 years.

“Recovery is a road of many surprising, unexpected gifts,” Rob told PEOPLE in 2015. “This is certainly one of them. Everyone at some point has to come to terms with their own relationship with drugs and alcohol. I have learned a few things over the years. Whenever I have an opportunity to share that with people, it’s very fulfilling to do it.”

In May 2019, Rob celebrated 29 years sober, saying he still takes things “one day at a time.”

“Today I celebrate 29 years of sobriety,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Thank you to all those who have inspired me on this wonderful, challenging and life-changing journey. If you, or someone you know, are struggling with alcohol or addiction, there CAN be a future of hope, health and happiness . And it comes one day at a time.”