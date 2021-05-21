Rob Lowe Talks Celebrating 31 Years of Sobriety and 30th Wedding Anniversary with Wife Sheryl

Rob Lowe also solicited a couple of hilarious anniversary celebration ideas from the audience as he guest hosted Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show

It's a big year for Rob Lowe.

The 57-year-old actor guest hosted The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, and during his opening remarks, told the audience that among the things he's celebrating in 2021 is that he's gone "31 years alcohol- and drug-free."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"It's pretty impressive considering 32 years ago, I was getting alcohol and drugs for free," joked the Parks and Recreation alum. "But seriously, I feel better than ever."

Lowe originally marked 31 years sober last week, with a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who've helped him along the way — especially his family — writing on Instagram in part, "I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo."

"If someone you know is struggling with any kind of addiction, I'm here to tell you that there is hope. Very much so," Lowe said on Ellen Friday before joking, "And with that said, if you don't have a drinking problem, please start drinking right now, because I'm gonna seem a lot funnier."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

ELLEN - Guest Host Rob Lowe Rob Lowe | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

ELLEN - Guest Host Rob Lowe Rob Lowe | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

Lowe also touched on his "biggest accomplishment" — his family — including the pride he has for his younger son John for "starring in his first feature film this summer" and his older son, Matthew, for his career as a lawyer.

"And this year, most importantly, my beautiful wife Sheryl and I are celebrating our 30-year wedding anniversary," he continued. "Everybody's asking me what I'm planning to do, and I got some ideas. I thought that maybe my wife and I could play 18 holes of golf. On one hand, my wife hates golf, but on the other hand, I love it, and marriage is a compromise."

"And then I thought the day should involve something my wife likes, so I'm thinking spa treatments, a nice lunch, walk on the beach. And while she's doing that, I'll be playing golf," he quipped, before admitting to the audience that he needs their help for celebration ideas.

Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl | Credit: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

RELATED VIDEO: Happy Birthday Rob Lowe! We're Looking Back at His Most Beloved Roles

One of the first ideas one fan gave the veteran actor? A boudoir photo shoot.

"I haven't brought a camera into the bedroom since 1988. But thank you, it's a very good idea," Lowe joked, laughing.

"I know you have a fascination with folklore, so I was thinking you and your wife could go search for Sasquatch," a second fan suggested.

While Lowe "would be so down to clown with that idea," he added, "I think you might have found the single thing other than 18 holes of golf that would make me more happy and make my wife more livid."

"I'm gonna save that for Father's Day, 'cause then I can do whatever the hell I wanna do," he joked. "I'm gonna consider the Sasquatch thing, but I'm still leaning heavily towards golf."