Rob Lowe Shares 2 Secrets to His 31-Year Marriage: 'Forgiveness' and 'You Gotta Keep the Heat'

The Unstable star says marriage "is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood – it's everywhere"

By
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger
Stephanie Wenger

Stephanie Wenger is a TV Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She joined the brand in 2021 as digital news writer, spanning across the site's verticals. She previously contributed to E! Online, HollywoodLife, Discover Los Angeles, Oscar.com and Hollywood.com. She appeared on air at AfterBuzz TV. She began her journalism career as an intern at Good Morning America and Access Hollywood. She graduated from Boston University with a Bachelor's in communications and received a Master's in journalism from the University of Southern California.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 4, 2023 09:30 PM
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl. Photo: Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Rob Lowe is revealing the secret to making his 31-year marriage to wife Sheryl Berkoff work.

On the latest episode of iHeartRadio's Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast, the 59-year-old actor opened up about how finding the right partner leads to lasting love.

"[Marriage] is hard anywhere, it is not just Hollywood – it's everywhere," he told host Bruce Bozzi. "Sheryl was and is my best friend. So if you marry for anything other than the fact that is your best friend, you're at a disadvantage from the jump, because that will sustain when the other stuff ebbs and flows."

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff
Rob Lowe and wife Sheryl Berkoff. getty

The Unstable star adds that he believes that forgiveness allows a relationship to move forward, sharing, "People say marriage takes work. I'm not sure if it takes work, but what it does take is forgiveness, and being really cognizant of what hill you're willing to die on."

Lowe admitted that keeping the physical spark alive is another important factor in a successful long-term relationship.

"I do believe you need the heat for sure," he shared. "If you don't have the heat – and that's a chemical thing – I mean I still have it with Sheryl, you gotta keep the heat."

He continued: "That comes and goes too, there are times when you are like, 'Nah.' And then there are times when you are wild for somebody."

RELATED VIDEO: Rob Lowe Says His Family Is "The Thing I'm Most Proud Of"

Lowe and Berkoff have been married since 1991. They first met when the two worked together on Rob's 1990 erotic thriller, Bad Influence. The pair share two sons, Matthew Edward Lowe, 30, and John Owen Lowe, 28.

In July, The West Wing alum honored Berkoff on their 31st wedding anniversary by sharing a picture of her on Instagram and penning a sweet note to her in the caption.

"Happy 31st Anniversary, baby," he wrote on Friday. "Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago."

"Partners in love for life!!" he added.

Last year, the 9-1-1: Lone Star star opened up to PEOPLE about seeing something truly special in Berkoff since the start of their relationship.

"I had the feeling that if I was ever going to be able to make it work with anybody, it was Sheryl," Lowe said as he recalled feeling "seen" for the first time in his life.

The actor also shared during the interview that he remained forever grateful that Berkoff took a chance on him.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"She saw things in me that nobody had ever seen before," he said at the time before calling his marriage to Berkoff one of life's greatest "miracles."

"I still think she's the hottest, sexiest, most beautiful, insane, complicated, entertaining person that I know, in addition to being a great mother," he added of his wife.

Related Articles
Tyler Perry at the world premiere of Marvel Studios Black Panther: Wakanda Forever held at the Dolby Theatre on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Tyler Perry Is 'Very, Very Interested' in Potential BET Acquisition: 'I'm Gonna Take as Much of It As I Can'
Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves as he arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court on April 04, 2023 in New York, New York. Trump will be arraigned during his first court appearance today following an indictment by a grand jury that heard evidence about money paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election. With the indictment, Trump becomes the first former U.S. president in history to be charged with a criminal offense.
Melania Trump Absent from Donald's Court Proceedings as He's Arraigned on Criminal Charges in N.Y.C.
Melanie Lynskey and Jason Ritter
Melanie Lynskey on What Saved Her Relationship with Jason Ritter in Its 'Darkest and Most Difficult Moments'
'Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis | Official Trailer | Hulu
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Get 'Personal' in Wedding Special: 'We Got Married 3 Times?'
Kate Bosworth and Justin Long in Ireland
Kate Bosworth Reveals Justin Long Proposed to Her After They Had 'Spoken to a Therapist' Together
Mayim Bialik arrives at the Saban Community Clinic's 43rd Annual Dinner Gala; Leslie Jordan attends the Fox Winter TCA
Mayim Bialik Says 'Call Me Kat' 'Family' Learned of Leslie Jordan's Death on Set 'Waiting for Him'
Darcey & Stacey
Darcey Silva and Ex Georgi Rusev Confess to Hooking Up in Secret Even as She's Still 'Trying to Move On'
WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE WITH ANDY COHEN -- Episode 20041 -- Pictured: Raquel Leviss -- (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 21: Television personality Oliver Saunders attends the grand opening of Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas on April 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Raquel Leviss Fling Oliver Saunders Defends Her 'Mistake' of Getting Tangled Up in Tom Sandoval Affair
Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Engagement to Hilaria Baldwin: 'An Ocean of Memories'
Jeymi and Kris get married
'90 Day' 's Kris and Jeymi Tie the Knot in Colorful Ceremony: 'I Want All of You Forever'
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday. https://www.instagram.com/p/CqhTCMBukAR/?hl=en. Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis Shares Family Photos of Bruce and Daughter Mabel Ray for Her 11th Birthday
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 05: 77th ANNUAL GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jim Toth and Reese Witherspoon arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020. -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
Reese Witherspoon Officially Files for Divorce After Announcing Jim Toth Split, Prenup in Place
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband musician Nick Jonas pose for pictures during the inauguration of the Cultural Centre (NMACC) at the Jio World Centre (JWC) in Mumbai on March 31, 2023. (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)
Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Jeweled Sheer Gown During India Visit with Nick Jonas
*PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* Nashville, TN - *WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7:30 PM EST ON APRIL 1st 2023* Actress Reese Witherspoon is pictured for the first time in Nashville after announcing last Friday she was splitting up with Jim Toth, her husband of nearly 12 years. Reese met up with a friend Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams while out running errands around town. Pictured: Reese Witherspoon BACKGRID USA 1 APRIL 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Reese Witherspoon Spotted for First Time Since Divorce Announcement with Jim Toth
https://www.instagram.com/p/Cqec4KMJKgI/?hl=en. Josh Hall/Instagram
Christina Hall's Husband Josh Jokes on Anniversary: 'How Long Will This One Last?'
Britney Spears Sam Asghari
Sam Asghari Is Not Having Marital Issues with Wife Britney Spears, His Rep Says