Rob Lowe Says Steven Tyler Played a Role in His Sobriety: ‘He’s a Big Part of Who I Am Today’

Rob Lowe got through a tough time thanks to an unexpected source of support.

“When I first got sober, [I thought], ‘My life is over. The fun is done. I’m not going to be cool,’” the 55-year-old actor, who got sober 30 years ago, told reporters at the Television Critics Association on Tuesday while promoting his Fox show 911: Lone Star.

But then, a fellow celebrity offered Lowe some words of encouragement.

“I was probably sober two or three weeks maybe and I got a phone call from Steven Tyler, who I did not know,” the Parks and Recreations alumnus continued. “He called me and said, ‘I heard you’re in recovery and I just wanted to say hey, you’re going to do great.’ I thought, ‘If it’s good enough for Steven Tyler, it’s good enough for me.’

“He’s a big part of who I am today.”

Image zoom Rob Lowe; Steven Tyler Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images; Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Lowe — dad to sons John 25, and Matthew, 27 — saw Tyler, 71, as someone who could still have fun without using drugs or alcohol, and he learned to do the same.

“I was so excited that I could still be cool and not have to be the life of the party,” Lowe told PEOPLE. “And that there was a great club of people in the world who have had fun, killed it, been there done and were willing and able to turn a new page and have an even better life. That’s actually more fun and more exciting.”

That’s why working on 9-1-1: Lone Star with Tyler’s daughter Liv meant something to Lowe. “Every time I look at Liv, it makes my heart happy,” he said.

9-1-1: Lone Star premiere Jan. 19 on Fox.