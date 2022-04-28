Lowe says he loves talking to his celebrity guests "but not in a gossipy, dishy way — that’s not my scene"

Rob Lowe Celebrates the 100th Episode of His Podcast Literally! with Guest Michael Douglas

Rob Lowe is celebrating a major milestone.

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 58, is celebrating the 100th episode of his podcast Literally! on Thursday with guest Michael Douglas, whom Lowe starred alongside in 2003's Behind the Candelabra.

"I love revealing a side of people that I have either worked with or know to the public that they've never really seen before," Lowe tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I love getting them to talk about subjects that I guarantee you nobody else on the planet would ask them about."

"But not in a gossipy, dishy way — that's not my scene," he adds.

As for whether any moment has surprised the actor and host?

"I was surprised that John Fogerty loved me singing his song 'Proud Mary' at the 1989 Academy Awards," Lowe recalls. "We now know that one person out of a billion enjoyed it."

Lowe also hosts Parks and Recollection, which airs every Tuesday, alongside co-host Alan Yang. The two have brought on guests including Chris Pratt, Dan Goor, Allison Jones, Fred Armisen, Ben Schwartz and Jim O'Heir to give fans a backstage view of the cult favorite NBC show.

"I suspected I would have a lot of fun doing this, but I never expected it to be this kind of success," Lowe says of reaching 100 episodes. "I'm really proud of what we've accomplished. In fact, when people ask me to pick my favorite episode, I kind of say, 'All of them.'"