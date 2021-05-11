Rob Lowe Celebrates 31 Years of Sobriety, Thanks Family for 'Putting Up with Me'

Rob Lowe has a reached a new milestone in his sobriety journey.

The actor, 57, celebrated 31 years sober on Monday with a heartfelt message of gratitude for those who have helped him along the way — especially his family.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Today I have 31 years drug and alcohol free," he wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him riding a bike down the beach. "I want to give thanks to everyone walking this path with me, and welcome anyone thinking about joining us; the free and the happy. And a big hug to my family for putting up with me!! Xoxo."

Lowe's post was flooded with congratulatory comments, including one from his youngest son John Owen, 26.

"So proud of you, dad. Love you," he wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Sober since 1990, Lowe has been open about his experience over the years.

"You have to want to do it," he said during an interview with Willie Geist on Sunday Today last year. "I do a lot of work with adolescents who are struggling with drugs and alcohol and their parents. And that's the thing I always tell them is that, unfortunately, no one can get healthy for their job or for their relationship or because of their court case, or because of Mom or Dad or a sister or brother. They can only do it when they want to do it."

"It's really simple and it can be very demoralizing, but it's not going to happen," Lowe added. "So I wanted to do it. I was done, I was ready, I did it and got into recovery. And recovery really does work for people who work it."

He also received the Spirit of Sobriety award in 2015 at the Brent Shapiro Foundation Summer Spectacular in Beverly Hills, California. Before the ceremony, he told PEOPLE, "Recovery is a road of many surprising, unexpected gifts. This is certainly one of them."

"Everyone at some point has to come to terms with their own relationship with drugs and alcohol. I have learned a few things over the years," the Parks and Recreation alum added. "Whenever I have an opportunity to share that with people, it's very fulfilling to do it."

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe Credit: David M. Benett/Getty

In April 2020, John Owen revealed that he was two years sober himself, adding that he was "grateful" for the many ways his life has changed over the years. He also acknowledged the many addicts who may be struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging others to seek out online Alcoholics Anonymous groups in order to stay on the right path.

"I haven't been vocal about my sobriety on here just because I felt it was something I wanted to keep personal, but I had a change of heart today," he wrote on Instagram at the time. "Two years in and I am more grateful than ever to have a community of support and friends who continue to build me up and hold me accountable. Making the decision to change your life is difficult at any age, but as a young person I hope that I can be a small example that it is possible and that things really do get SO MUCH BETTER."