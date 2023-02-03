Rob Lowe and Son Joke About New Roles as Fictional Father-Son Duo in' Unstable' : 'Not a Lot of Acting'

Unstable will premiere on Netflix on March 30

By
Published on February 3, 2023 12:00 PM

Rob Lowe and his real-life son, John Owen Lowe, appear to be a comedic dream team!

The father-son duo is starring in the upcoming Netflix comedy series Unstable. In the first look released Friday, the Lowes sat down to explain their roles on the show. Rob, 58, will play Ellis Dragon, a "narcissistic" tech genius who's drifting closer to crazy, and John, 28, tackle the role of the mogul's reserved son Jackson Dragon.

The Lowes outlined what viewers can expect from the series — and joked a bit about it along the way.

"I spent a good portion of my youth keeping him humble," John teased. "It was a significantly large task. I feel like your ego unchecked is honestly dangerous. I want the people to know what he's like at home."

Unstable. (L to R) Rob Lowe as Ellis, John Owen Lowe as Jackson in episode 103 of Unstable.
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

The jabs seem to be in good fun as the madness behind Rob's character is put on display. He's a "narcissistic" tech genius with the world in the palm of his hand … before he starts to lose it.

"Ellis Dragon is increasingly unstable," Rob says. "That's the title. You see what we did there? That's what we did."

Clips that follow see Ellis fully nude in his office — and one unlucky co-worker who walks in unassumingly. Apparently, Ellis' son "is the only person who can really reach his father."

When Ellis tells Jackson he'd "love it here," their differences are very apparent. "Don't start with that. I play the flute," Jackson says.

Unstable. Rob Lowe as Ellis in episode 101 of Unstable.
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

John sums up the series by saying it's "about a father-son dynamic" that could be relatable to viewers.

The actors wrap the clip up with a few more jokes about their real-life bond. "Working with Johnny is painful," Rob says.

The veteran actor's remark is immediately followed by John saying, "There's not a whole lot of acting … your hair's a little different."

Unstable. (L to R) John Owen Lowe as Jackson, Ian Massimino as Ryan in episode 101 of Unstable.
John P. Fleenor/Netflix

"That's the acting," Rob adds with John saying, "And we say 'I love you' a lot on the show."

"That's acting," Rob ends.

Unstable will premiere on Netflix on March 30.

