Rob Lowe and Son John Owen Teaming Up for Netflix Comedy Series Unstable

The series is inspired by Rob Lowe and son John Owen Lowe's infamous and hilarious social media interactions

Rob Lowe and John Owen Lowe are stepping in front of the camera together.

The father-son duo is set to star in Netflix's comedy series Unstable. Rob and John Owen also serve as co-creators and executive producers along with Victor Fresco.

"The series is set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, following an introverted, socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father in order to save him from disaster," the streamer said in a release announcing the show.

Rob, 58, and John Owen's infamous social media interactions –– which often include John Owen, 26, trolling the Parks and Recreation alum –– served as inspiration for the series.

"We are very excited to be working with Victor, Rob and John Owen," said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Head of Comedy. "The three of them - and their wildly funny, smart sensibilities - are a perfect fit for our growing slate of scripted comedies."

John Owen shared news of the role on Instagram, using his post as a chance to take yet another fun dig at his father.

"So excited for this. Who would have known that my childhood trauma would pay off!?," the TV writer wrote alongside a headline of the casting news.

In PEOPLE's January cover issue, Rob spoke about John Owen and son Matthew Lowe, 28, poking fun at him on social media.

"Oh my God, they're merciless," said Lowe, who shares both sons with wife Sheryl Berkoff.

Also in the issue, John Owen opened up about how his father has been a role model and inspiration.

"When you consider what he went through in his 20s, his meteoric rise and some turbulence, and being in the public eye for decades... To come out a family man, a really, really good father, a really, really strong husband, and just a fun, kind guy to be around, that's the day-to-day example he sets," John Owen told PEOPLE of Rob.

The close father-son bond proved invaluable when John Owen went through a difficult time in his late teens and early college years.

"On the most personal level possible, when I was struggling with addiction, he was always there for me," said John Owen, who lives in L.A. with big brother Matthew, 28, a lawyer. "I credit that with being one, if not the main, reason that I'm sober and living a healthy lifestyle."

"He never gave up on me," he explains of his father, who also struggled with addiction but has been sober for over 30 years. "I have a little over three and a half years [of sobriety] now, but when I took my first-year chip, he and I spoke at a [12-step] meeting in front of 200 people. And it was one of the most profound experiences of my life."