Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Talking About Developing a Tiger King Adaptation

After watching the murder, mayhem and madness that is Tiger King, fans are ready for more — and Hollywood may just deliver it!

One day after Rob Lowe said that he and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy would be “developing our version of this insane story,” PEOPLE has confirmed that the duo are indeed discussing it.

On Monday, the 9-1-1: Lone Star actor, 56, posted a photo of himself dressed up as Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness star Joe Maldonado-Passage — including a blonde wig and cheetah print shirt — and teased the news.

“Rob Exotic. UPDATE: Ryan Murphy and I will be developing our version of this insane story. Stay tuned!” Lowe said on Instagram.

The post was met with an outpouring of comments from fans, including celebrities who are excited about the prospect of Lowe and Murphy’s adaptation.

“Oh YES!!” commented Chris Pratt.

“Oh no,” said Katherine Schwarzenegger, whose mother Maria Shriver commented, “Are you serious.”

“INCREDIBLE,” said Gwyneth Paltrow.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness — from co-directors and writers Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin — examines the life and crimes of Maldonado-Passage, a former country musician, Oklahoma zookeeper, gun enthusiast and big-cat keeper known as Joe Exotic. Maldonado-Passage owned an exotic animal park and boasted of having the largest number of big cats in America. He was found guilty in 2019 for paying a hitman $3,000 to kill Carole Baskin, who he considered his rival.

Maldonado-Passage — who alleges in the Netflix docuseries Baskin killed her 60-year-old husband, Jack “Don” Lewis, and disposed of his remains by feeding them to her tigers and lions — is now serving 22 years in prison for the attempted murder plot. (She flatly denies the accusation, and has never been charged.)

Currently, Maldonado-Passage — who was also found guilty of killing tigers to make room for more big cats at his exotic animal park — is in in the Grady County Jail in Oklahoma.

Image zoom Rob Lowe and Ryan Murphy Michael Kovac/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty

Murphy — who is the co-creator of Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star — and Lowe’s possible adaptation of the Netflix show isn’t the only Tiger King content in the pipeline.

Back in November, Universal Content Productions announced that an adaptation of the Wondery podcast Joe Exotic was in the works with Saturday Night Live star Kate McKinnon portraying Maldonado-Passage’s nemesis, Baskin, according to Variety.

The audio source material follows the two subjects who gained newfound interest from Tiger King. The stranger-than-fiction story is still in development, according to TVLine, and currently has no network or streaming platform attached yet. Additional castings have also not been announced.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness is now available to stream on Netflix.